Afghan Pilots' Tragic End: An Oregon Community's Show of Solidarity

In a tragic turn of events, former Afghan Air Force pilots, Mohammad Hussain Musawi, Mohammad Bashir Safdari, and Ali Jan Ferdawsi, met their untimely demise in a small plane crash near Independence, Oregon, about 12 miles southwest of Salem, in December. The pilots, who had sought refuge in Salem, Oregon, ignored warnings against landing at a small airport due to low visibility conditions.

Fleeing Turmoil, Embracing Hope

The trio had escaped the clutches of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan following the U.S. military withdrawal in 2021. Leaving their families behind, they harbored hopes of reuniting in the land of the free. Their resilience was evident in their new roles; they found employment as truck drivers and were also working towards obtaining commercial pilot licenses.

The Aftermath: A Community Steps Up

The tragic incident left behind a daunting challenge: the arrangement of their burial. Considering the risk of reprisal against their families by the Taliban, sending their bodies back to Afghanistan was not an option. However, the Salem Afghan expatriate community, under the leadership of MJ Juya, took up the responsibility of ensuring a dignified burial for the deceased according to their Shia Muslim faith.

Burial Rites: An Expression of Solidarity

While Safdari's body was sent to the Midwest to be buried near a relative, Musawi and Ferdawsi found their final resting place at the Islamic Center of Portland's cemetery, a place with no restrictions on Muslim burials. The community came together to conduct a traditional burial ceremony, observing the rites of washing and shrouding the bodies, and saying prayers. The men were laid to rest with their heads facing east towards Mecca, a symbol of their enduring faith and a testament to the community's unwavering solidarity.