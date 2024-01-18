Afghan Officials and Locals Refute Washington Post’s Child Marriage Claims

Officials and inhabitants of Herat, Afghanistan, have unequivocally denied a report by The Washington Post alleging the sale of underage girls in the region. The international news outlet had previously claimed that around 120 Afghan girls, aged between 6 and 10, were traded into marriage, with an additional 116 families in the queue to sell their daughters. This tragic narrative, reportedly unfolding in Shahrak-e-Sabz, an eastern area of Herat, was attributed to acute economic hardship overwhelming the families.

Disputing The Washington Post’s Claims

Ahmadullah Muttaqi, Herat’s head of information, has openly refuted the report, labeling such actions as ‘shameful’ in Afghan society. The inhabitants of Shahrak-e-Sabz also challenged these allegations, maintaining that although some families may engage their daughters for financial gain, no actual sale takes place. Instead, they insist that full-fledged marriages are only sanctioned when the girls attain the legal age. They dubbed the report as untrue, arguing that it fundamentally misconstrues their cultural practices.

The Reality of Shahrak-e-Sabz

Shahrak-e-Sabz, the community at the center of this controversy, is home to over 5,000 displaced families. These families, who have relocated from other provinces due to the ravages of war and drought over the past decade, are grappling with the realities of their new lives.

Economic Hardship and Child Marriage

This controversy underscores the multifaceted issues surrounding child marriage and economic deprivation in Afghanistan. It also casts light on the persistent discord between local perspectives and international media reportage. The challenge now lies in dissecting the truth from the myriad of narratives, in order to address the pressing issues faced by these communities.