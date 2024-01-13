Afghan Minister Criticizes UNAMA for Misrepresentation in Reports

In Kabul, Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, acting Minister of Vice and Virtue, has publicly criticized the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for its statements regarding the arrests of women in the country. This critique was made during a recent gathering, wherein Hanafi argued that UNAMA should refrain from issuing one-sided and baseless reports.

Minister’s Critique of UNAMA

According to Hanafi, such reports could potentially distort the realities surrounding the arrests and the wider context of Afghan society under the current administration. His observations echo the tension that exists between the government of Afghanistan and international bodies on issues such as human rights and the treatment of women.

Escalating Tensions Amidst Scrutiny

This clash comes amidst ongoing examination by international organizations of Afghanistan’s human rights record. The focus has been particularly sharp on women’s rights and freedoms since the change in the country’s leadership.

Allegations and Reactions

Former Deputy Minister of Defence, Tamim Asey, has strongly criticized the Taliban’s intelligence services for their focus on arresting Afghan women and girls, rather than ensuring security. Similarly, former Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar describes the attacks as politically motivated violence against innocent civilians. In contrast, Mohammad Khalid Hanafi has accused UNAMA of issuing ‘one-sided and unrealistic’ reports, demanding that UNAMA share its reports with the ministry before releasing them to the public.

UNAMA’s recent report highlighted the Taliban’s arbitrary detentions of a significant number of women in Kabul and Daikundi for not adhering to their enforced hijab rules. They also expressed concerns over alleged monetary demands for the release of detained girls. The Taliban spokesperson denied these claims, asserting that their actions are lawful and adhere to Islamic Sharia.

Concerns have been voiced about severe censorship imposed by the Taliban on Afghan media, and fears are growing that this censorship is extending to international bodies like the UN. UNAMA has not responded to the Taliban’s statements.