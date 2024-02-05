Afghan Migrants Face Dire Straits Following Forced Deportation from Pakistan

In an alarming revelation, the World Food Program (WFP) has announced that over half a million Afghan migrants have been forcibly expelled from Pakistan in the past five months. The abrupt return has left these migrants in a dire state, struggling for survival with little to no support. In many cases, they have been reduced to borrowing money to meet their basic needs.

Desperate Struggles of Returnees

Without adequate facilities or support upon their return, the situation for these migrants has become increasingly precarious. With confusion and hunger plaguing them, the need for urgent food assistance is felt more than ever. The WFP's report highlights the grim reality of the crisis - the struggle of the returning migrants to survive after their forced deportation from Pakistan.

Japan Steps in with Financial Aid

In response to this escalating crisis, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations of the Taliban in Afghanistan has reported a beacon of hope. The Japanese ambassador has pledged a substantial aid of 100 million yen. This financial aid is earmarked for various critical necessities. It includes provisions for shelter, tents, winter clothing, and healthcare for the affected Afghan migrants.

Alleviating Hardships for the Expelled Migrants

The Japanese contribution is aimed at providing some relief to these returnees who are grappling with significant hardships following their expulsion. The assistance is expected to help the migrants rebuild their lives amidst the challenges they face. As these forcibly returned Afghans try to find their footing again, international aid and support become vital lifelines in their struggle for survival.