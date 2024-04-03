Afghan Migrants Complain of Mistreatment by Iranian Police

Recent deportations of Afghan migrants from Iran have sparked controversy and concern, highlighting a deepening humanitarian issue amidst worsening bilateral ties. Deported individuals, including Noorullah and his friends, recount experiences of arrest, mistreatment, and forced deportation by the Iranian police, despite their attempts to earn a living amid economic hardship. The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations in Afghanistan reports a significant increase in deportations, with promises from Afghan officials to address these challenges.

Testimonies of Mistreatment and Desperation

Noorullah's narrative sheds light on the dark reality faced by many Afghan migrants in Iran. After being arrested while trying to settle his accounts, he and others were detained for twenty days without basic necessities. Eimal, another deportee, describes similar experiences of nighttime raids and detention in camps, underscoring the perilous conditions for Afghans in Iran. These testimonies highlight not only the physical abuse but also the psychological trauma inflicted on migrants.

Official Responses and Promises of Support

In response to the rising number of deportations, Abdul Matin Haqani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations, announced that Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi has engaged with the issue, promising to facilitate the return of Afghan families post-Eid. This official acknowledgment indicates a recognition of the severity of the situation and a commitment to finding solutions for returning migrants. However, the effectiveness of these promises remains to be seen.

Broader Implications of Forced Deportations

The forced deportations are occurring against a backdrop of deteriorating relations between Iran and Afghanistan, with recent Iranian media reports affirming plans to deport all illegal migrants. This policy, coupled with the reported abuse, raises concerns about the treatment of Afghan refugees and migrants in Iran and the potential for further human rights violations. The situation also highlights the challenges faced by Afghan migrants, who, driven by economic desperation, risk abuse and deportation in search of a better life.

The ongoing deportations and reported mistreatment of Afghan migrants in Iran reflect a complex interplay of economic hardship, political tensions, and human rights concerns. As both countries navigate their strained relationship, the plight of migrants caught in the middle underscores the urgent need for comprehensive solutions that address the root causes of migration and ensure the dignity and safety of all individuals involved. The international community's role in advocating for these vulnerable populations and holding accountable those who violate their rights is more crucial than ever.