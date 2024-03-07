Afghan Judge Targeted by Taliban Wins Landmark UK Relocation Case

An Afghan judge, once at the forefront of prosecuting Taliban and Islamic State group members and now in hiding due to death threats, has secured a pivotal victory in the UK High Court. This ruling mandates the UK government to reassess his previously denied relocation application. The judge, whose identity remains protected for safety reasons, and his family are currently in precarious hiding in a third country, with two children in poor health and under the constant threat of forced return to Afghanistan.

Background and Judicial Review

In August 2021, amidst the Taliban's resurgence in Afghanistan, the judge sought refuge under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP), designed for individuals whose work with the UK in Afghanistan put them at risk. Despite his significant contributions to upholding the rule of law, including prosecuting high-profile cases against members of the Taliban and ISIS, his application was rejected in March 2022, a decision upheld in May 2023. The UK government's stance was that the judge's work did not sufficiently align with UK operations in Afghanistan. However, this was contested in the High Court, leading to a landmark ruling by Mr Justice Julian Knowles, who deemed the original decision as "irrational" and "based on plainly faulty reasoning."

The Court's Findings

The High Court's scrutiny revealed the judge's undeniable impact on furthering the UK's objectives in Afghanistan, particularly in democracy and rule-of-law building efforts. Mr Justice Knowles highlighted that the judge's work, overseeing cases of terrorism, murder, and corruption, directly supported the UK's mission. The revelation that the Taliban had infiltrated the judge's court staff, with some now holding government positions, underscored the grave risks he and his family face. This ruling does not guarantee relocation but obliges the UK government to reassess his application, taking into account the court's findings.

Implications and Government Response

This case shines a spotlight on the ARAP scheme's criteria and the UK's moral and legal responsibilities towards those who risked their lives in alignment with UK goals in Afghanistan. Zoe Cooley, the judge's solicitor, emphasized the urgency of relocating the judge and his family to the UK to ensure their safety. The UK government, acknowledging the court's decision, stated it is considering the ruling but refrained from further comment. This case sets a precedent for how similar cases might be adjudicated in the future, potentially broadening the scope for who qualifies for protection under ARAP. It also highlights the ongoing challenges faced by individuals in third countries, living in limbo and under constant threat, long after their service to foreign missions has ended.