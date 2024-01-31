Afghan Economic Crisis: SIGAR Report Reveals Contributing Factors

Unveiling a convoluted tapestry of financial aid, sanctions, and economic turmoil, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) painted a stark picture of the ongoing Afghan economic crisis. The SIGAR report underlined the compounding factors—international reluctance to engage with Afghanistan's banking sector, sanctions on the Taliban, and a crippling lack of reliable cash circulation—that have thrust the country into a humanitarian crisis.

Freeze on DAB assets and International Aid

The U.S. Department of the Treasury's decision to block Da Afghanistan Bank's (DAB) from accessing its assets was spotlighted as a significant contributor to the crisis. With international donors and aid organizations also suspending their support, the Afghan economy teetered on the brink of collapse. In the face of this turmoil, the UN facilitated the transfer of at least $2.9 billion in cash to Afghanistan since August 2021. The U.S. emerged as the largest donor, injecting approximately $2.6 billion into the struggling economy.

Treasury's Response and the Taliban's Opportunism

In an attempt to alleviate the crisis, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Controls issued seven General Licenses, providing clarity on sanctions and paving the way for the resumption of assistance in the country. However, this process inadvertently opened a window for the Taliban to acquire U.S. dollars. Private Afghan banks and money exchangers, dependent on UN-provided currency to procure Afghanis for local transactions, inadvertently fueled the Taliban's coffers through currency auctions.

Impact on Exchange Rate and the Role of Aid

Economic analysts underscored the significant influence of international aid on Afghanistan's exchange rate stability. Despite the political complexities and the absence of financial relationships between DAB and major international financial networks, the influx of aid has been instrumental in steadying the economic ship. The Ministry of Economy echoed the need for ramping up development aid while acknowledging the effectiveness of the aid received over the past two and a half years in mitigating economic issues.

As the crisis continues, the UN made an unprecedented appeal for $4.4 billion in January 2022 to support over 22 million Afghans. This marked the largest single-country aid request by the organization, further underlining the severity of the Afghan economic crisis.