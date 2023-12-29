Afghan Deputy PM Assures Investors, Calls for Infrastructure Development

The political deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, recently hosted a meeting with the Afghanistan Traders & Investors Union (ATIU) in Kabul. The central focus of this gathering was to address the traders’ concerns around tax collection and corruption within the sector, assuring them of the government’s commitment to utilize the collected taxes for the nation’s infrastructure development.

Reviving Afghanistan’s Economy

Mawlawi Abdul Kabir encouraged Afghan investors to repatriate their assets and invest within Afghanistan. He highlighted the low tax rates and job opportunities available for Afghans. As stated by the Economic Office of the Deputy Prime Minister, both domestic and foreign entities have expressed an interest in investing a whopping $10.6 billion across various sectors in the country. However, the Chamber of Commerce and Investment underscored the urgency for the Islamic Emirate to gain global recognition to attract these investments.

Afghanistan’s Economic Challenges

Afghanistan faces a twofold challenge: a low consumption level and a high number of unemployed women. The acting Minister of Industry and Commerce revealed that Afghan investors have invested a staggering 150 billion dollars in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates alone, demonstrating the potential for domestic investment and economic growth.

Political Undertakings and Relations

Abdul Kabir chaired a meeting of the political commission where they deliberated on the Islamic Emirate’s internal policy. The commission’s activities concerning the ‘Return and Communications with Former Afghan Officials and Political Figures’ were also discussed. The Islamic Emirate expressed its commitment to establishing good international relations within the framework of Islamic laws and resolving problems through dialogue. Due to health issues of the political deputy PM, Muttaqi has taken charge of domestic and foreign policies.

The meeting with ATIU also addressed the unresolved status of a substantial number of Afghan traders’ containers and properties currently at Karachi port. The union has urged the Islamic Emirate to take decisive action in this matter, demonstrating a pressing need for the government to ensure the stability and growth of Afghanistan’s economy.