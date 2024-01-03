Afghan Deportations from Pakistan See Significant Decline

Embarking on a new year, the Islamic Emirate’s spokesperson, Zabiullah Mujahid, reported a significant downturn in the deportation rate of Afghan refugees by Pakistan. Previously, during the initiation of expulsions in early November 2023, the daily deportation rate oscillated between 15,000 to 20,000 families. Currently, however, this has lessened to a daily rate of around 2,000 families.

Mitigating Mass Deportations

Mujahid indicated that control during the first phase posed a considerable challenge due to the sheer volume of deportees and the various gates utilized for entry. Nevertheless, the process has been progressively streamlined, making the situation more manageable. In addition, officials from Pakistan’s caretaker government have extended a promise not to exert additional pressure on Afghan refugees.

Refugees’ Experience and Advocacy

This statement aligns with the experiences of Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan. Many have noticed a reduction in the forceful deportation process and an improvement in their treatment by Pakistani authorities. Advocacy for better living conditions and prosperity for their community has been a primary focus for these refugees. They are championing for joint meetings to ensure discussions around these critical issues are ongoing.

Return of Afghan Nationals

Despite the decline in deportations, the return of Afghan nationals to their homeland continues. By December 2023, as stated by Mujahid, over 800,000 Afghan immigrants had returned to Afghanistan since October. This trend is expected to extend into 2024, potentially putting a significant strain on Afghanistan.

Continued Humanitarian Aid

With the ongoing return of its nationals and the recent devastating earthquakes, Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis has deepened. Organizations like Islamic Relief are persistently providing aid, including health services, tents, non-food items, and cash vouchers to those most affected. They are calling for continued support for humanitarian aid provision and access for all humanitarian personnel.