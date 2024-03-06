Afghan Artist Alina Gawhary's Journey to Freedom Through Art, Celebrated at Ulster University

On a day dedicated to uplifting voices and celebrating achievements, Ulster University Belfast becomes a beacon of hope and inspiration. International Women's Day, marked on Friday, March 8, will see Afghan artist and musician Alina Gawhary share her compelling story of resilience and artistic freedom. Her journey, stretching over a tumultuous year and a half, from the confines of Kabul to the promise of a university in Bangladesh, underscores the power of art and the unyielding spirit of those who create amidst adversity.

From Kabul to Bangladesh: A Journey of Hope and Art

Alina Gawhary's life in Afghanistan was shadowed by restrictions and dangers, especially for artists and musicians. Her passion for music, once expressed through the strum of strings, had to be silenced for safety. Yet, her creative spirit found another outlet: painting. Choosing musical instruments as her subjects, Alina's artwork became a silent symphony, a testament to her unwavering connection to her music. With the assistance of composer Sadie Harrison, Alina secured an art scholarship to a university in Bangladesh in 2023. This pivotal moment not only marked a new beginning for Alina but also symbolized the triumph of hope over despair.

Inspiring Change Through Art and Discussion

Alina Gawhary's visit to Ulster University on International Women's Day is not just a personal celebration but a beacon for change. Joined by Sadie Harrison and facilitated by Professor Brandon Hamber, Alina will delve into her journey, the challenges she faced, and the significant role art played in her escape to freedom. This panel discussion aims to shed light on the struggles and achievements of female trailblazers, inspiring attendees with stories of resilience and determination. Alina's choice of musical instruments as painting subjects speaks volumes about her inner world, her lost freedoms, and her indomitable hope for a brighter future.

Ulster University: A Platform for Celebrating Female Trailblazers

Ulster University's decision to host this event on International Women's Day highlights its commitment to celebrating female thought leaders, change makers, and game changers. The university is preparing to host further sessions that accentuate the impact and achievements of women across Northern Ireland and beyond. This event, featuring Alina Gawhary and Sadie Harrison, is a testament to the university's dedication to not only academic excellence but also to fostering an environment where stories of courage and creativity can flourish.

In a world where women's voices and stories are often sidelined, the tale of Alina Gawhary is a beacon of hope and a call to action. It reminds us of the transformative power of art and the importance of supporting and celebrating the achievements of women everywhere. Ulster University, through this event, not only honors the journey of one woman but also illuminates the path for many more to follow. As we reflect on Alina's story, we are reminded of the strength found in resilience, the beauty in art, and the endless possibilities that arise when we dare to dream.