Afghan Activist Laila Haidari Honored with Geuzenpenning Award in Netherlands for Resilience and Women's Rights Advocacy

Early this month, the Dutch Government awarded its prestigious Geuzenpenning to activist and social entrepreneur from Afghanistan, Laila Haidari. This week, Haidari, who arrived in the Netherlands in early March after nearly three years of living in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, received the award in person. Despite the Taliban's restrictions against women, Haidari continued her work, focusing on what she saw as still possible to accomplish.

Unyielding Spirit Amidst Adversity

When Kabul fell to the Taliban, many Afghans who had a voice and recognition decided to flee, believing it was impossible to work under the Taliban regime. Laila Haidari, however, was not ready to give up. Despite pleas and offers of resettlement from various countries, Haidari, who treated hundreds of drug addicts and was called "mother" by many, chose to take her chances. Using what remained of her addiction treatment shelter and restaurant after the Taliban's raid, she started the Mother Educational Center (MEC) in 2021, training over 1,500 women in various skills.

Accolades and Recognitions

Over the years, Haidari received accolades and recognitions, including the Geuzen Medal, awarded annually by the Dutch Government to individuals and organizations dedicated to democracy, human rights, and the fight against dictatorship and racism. Speaking with KabulNow, Haidari emphasized the importance of honoring women's rights and empowering them in every facet of life to achieve an equitable and liberated society and ultimately save Afghanistan.

Continuing the Fight for Women's Rights

As the world comes to terms with the Taliban regime ruling over Afghanistan, Haidari refuses to accept that they can and should govern, warning that the time for action might run out soon. "I am here to draw your attention to this issue—I mean to collective act and collective responsibility to prevent a human disaster. It is now or never," she told her audience. Receiving the award at a ceremony in the Netherlands attended by Princess Margriet of the Dutch royal family, she dedicated her medal to women and girls in Afghanistan, questioning why gender apartheid is still not recognized in the country despite many crimes against women.