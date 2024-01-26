Afghan Activist Champions Women's Education on International Education Day

In the spirit of International Education Day on January 24th, Toba Langar, an Afghan human rights defender and education activist, took a stand for Afghan women's right to education. Based in Turkey, Langar, in collaboration with the Women's Empowerment Research Association (WERA) and the Fig Tree organization, organized an event aiming to bring together Afghan women, the Afghan diaspora, international partners, and the wider global community.

WERA Advocating for Education of Afghan Women

WERA, an association focusing on advocating for Afghan women's education, played a critical role in this event. The celebration was a platform to raise awareness about the right to education for Afghan women, a right that is frequently obstructed by multifarious challenges. The Fig Tree organization lent its support to this cause, solidifying the event's impact.

#DontForgetAfghanistan: A Call for Action

Langar expressed her gratitude to the Fig Tree organization for their support and underlined the importance of the event in promoting the critical cause of education for Afghan women. This advocacy was encapsulated in the campaign '#DontForgetAfghanistan', a plea to the global community to keep the plight of Afghan women in focus.

Education: A Fundamental Right

WERA's commitment to championing education for women as a fundamental right was at the heart of the event. The gathering served as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path for women's empowerment through education. The event, therefore, served a twofold purpose - highlighting the challenges faced by Afghan women in accessing education and fostering an environment that encourages the global community's support for Afghan women's education.