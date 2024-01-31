82nd Airborne Division Memorializes Afghanistan Evacuation with Unique Museum Display

Signaling a testament of grit, competence, and resourcefulness, the 82nd Airborne Division has unveiled a unique artifact at the War Memorial Museum at Fort Liberty, North Carolina: a Toyota Land Cruiser mounted with an anti-aircraft gun. This particular vehicle, procured by paratroopers amidst the tumultuous Afghanistan evacuation, now stands as a symbol of soldierly ingenuity and a poignant reminder of the U.S. military's final days in Afghanistan.

A Symbol of Resourcefulness

The Land Cruiser was obtained in an unconventional barter deal, traded for two cans of tobacco dip with the Afghan National Army. It served as a crucial asset in the defense of Hamid Karzai International Airport during the chaotic withdrawal. The Russian-made 14.5 mm ZPU-2 anti-aircraft gun, affixed atop the vehicle, was operated by Army Pfc. Alsajjad Al Lami, who leveraged his prior experience in the Iraqi military to instruct his fellow paratroopers on handling the formidable weapon.

A Journey Marked by Determination

The path to the museum was far from simple; the Land Cruiser spent years languishing in storage at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. It took the perseverance of soldiers like Army Reserve Capt. Max Schneider and his successor Capt. Brandon Walp to navigate the labyrinth of bureaucratic and logistical hurdles, ensuring the vehicle's journey to its final destination.

A Historical Artifact for Reflection

Now demilitarized and cleared by customs, the Land Cruiser is poised to open to the public next year. More than a military artifact, it is a tangible echo of the Afghanistan War, providing a locus for reflection and recognition of the service members who were deployed there. The Land Cruiser not only symbolizes the historical significance of the military's actions but also epitomizes the ingenuity and determination of the soldiers who served during that tumultuous period.