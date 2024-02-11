AFBI Unveils New Corporate Plan: A Blueprint for a Sustainable Agri-Food Future

A Vision for a Sustainable Future: AFBI's New Corporate Plan

Northern Ireland's Agriculture and Food Biosciences Institute (AFBI) has unveiled its new Corporate Plan, charting an ambitious course for the agri-food sector's sustainability and scientific excellence over the next four years. The plan, which emphasizes AFBI's commitment to advancing infrastructure, systems, and science programs, hinges on three core science themes designed to address critical challenges and opportunities in the region.

Improving Agri-Food Sustainability and Economic Performance

Central to AFBI's new strategy is the drive to enhance the economic performance and environmental sustainability of Northern Ireland's agri-food systems. With the pressing need to meet the 'Net Zero' and climate change targets, the institute aims to lead improvements in agri-food production, ensuring that it remains both profitable and eco-friendly. This theme encompasses research on precision agriculture, resource efficiency, and waste reduction, as well as the development of innovative technologies to support a greener agri-food industry.

Protecting Animal, Plant, and Human Health

In a world where diseases can spread rapidly and have devastating consequences, AFBI's second core theme focuses on safeguarding the health of animals, plants, and humans. The institute plans to apply innovative scientific solutions to detect, control, and prevent animal and plant diseases, working closely with industry partners and regulatory bodies. Additionally, AFBI will continue its efforts to ensure food safety, protecting consumers and contributing to public health and wellbeing.

Enhancing the Natural and Marine Environment

AFBI's third core theme underscores the importance of preserving and enhancing Northern Ireland's natural and marine environments. This involves supporting the sustainable management of terrestrial, freshwater, and marine ecosystems, including work on nutrient management and habitat conservation. By conducting research on the impacts of agricultural practices on the environment and promoting sustainable land use, AFBI aims to strike a balance between food production and environmental stewardship.

As Dr. Sinclair Mayne, Chief Executive of AFBI, stated, "Our new Corporate Plan represents our commitment to delivering scientific excellence that will drive the sustainable growth of the agri-food sector in Northern Ireland. Through our focus on improving agri-food sustainability, protecting animal, plant, and human health, and enhancing the natural and marine environment, we aim to make a real difference to the lives of people in Northern Ireland and beyond."

With its new Corporate Plan, AFBI is poised to make significant strides in advancing the agri-food sector's sustainability, resilience, and scientific prowess. As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change, food security, and environmental degradation, Northern Ireland's Agriculture and Food Biosciences Institute is setting an example for how scientific innovation can help build a more sustainable and prosperous future for all.

The new Corporate Plan serves as a roadmap for the Agriculture and Food Biosciences Institute's commitment to sustainable growth and scientific excellence in Northern Ireland's agri-food sector. By focusing on enhancing agri-food systems' economic performance and environmental sustainability, protecting animal, plant, and human health, and enhancing natural and marine environments, AFBI aims to address critical challenges and contribute to a greener, healthier, and more prosperous future for all.