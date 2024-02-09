Adama Delphine Fawundu's Tapestry of History and Resistance: First Artist-in-Residence at Lefferts Historic House Museum

Adama Delphine Fawundu, a Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist, has been appointed as the first artist-in-residence at the Lefferts Historic House Museum by the Prospect Park Alliance. Fawundu's residency will culminate in a large-scale, site-specific textile installation inspired by the research of the Alliance's ReImagine Lefferts initiative. The exhibition, set to debut in spring 2024, will pay homage to the indigenous Lenapehoking people and the Africans enslaved by the Lefferts family.

A Tapestry of History and Resistance

Fawundu's installation, comprising 25 individual textile pieces, will reflect the history of enslavement and resistance of the Indigenous people of Lenapehoking and the Africans enslaved by the Lefferts family. These textile pieces represent the 25 enslaved Africans who lived at Lefferts House from 1783 to 1827.

The Prospect Park Alliance's ReImagine Lefferts initiative aims to redirect educational focus and redefine the history and importance of the indigenous Lenapehoking people and the Africans enslaved by the Lefferts family. Fawundu's residency and installation are integral to this mission.

Unraveling the Layers of Past and Present

Fawundu's work often intertwines historical and contemporary narratives, using textiles to explore themes of identity, spirituality, and the African Diaspora. Her appointment as the first artist-in-residence at the Lefferts Historic House Museum provides a unique opportunity to delve into the hidden histories and stories of the Lenapehoking people and the enslaved Africans at Lefferts House.

"I am honored to be the first artist-in-residence at the Lefferts Historic House Museum," said Fawundu. "Through my work, I hope to shed light on the lives and experiences of those who have been historically marginalized and contribute to a more nuanced and inclusive understanding of our shared history."

A Reimagined Future

The Prospect Park Alliance's decision to appoint an artist-in-residence at the Lefferts Historic House Museum reflects a growing trend of incorporating art and creativity into historical and cultural institutions. This approach not only enriches the visitor experience but also fosters critical dialogue and engagement around complex issues such as race, identity, and social justice.

As the first artist-in-residence at the Lefferts Historic House Museum, Fawundu's work will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the museum and its relationship with the surrounding community. "Art has the power to transform, heal, and inspire," said Fawundu. "I am excited to collaborate with the Prospect Park Alliance and the ReImagine Lefferts initiative to create a space that acknowledges the past, celebrates resilience, and imagines a more equitable future."

In spring 2024, visitors to the Lefferts Historic House Museum will have the opportunity to witness Fawundu's powerful textile installation, which will undoubtedly spark conversation, reflection, and a deeper understanding of the rich and complex history of the Lenapehoking people and the Africans enslaved by the Lefferts family.

