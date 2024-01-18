Activision Blizzard Cracks Down on Aim Assist Exploitation in Call of Duty with Ricochet Anti-Cheat Tech

In a significant stride towards restoring fairness in its games, Activision Blizzard is tightening the noose on players exploiting aim assist features in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone. Aim assist, designed to aid players using controllers by slightly guiding their aim, has been unfairly utilized by some mouse and keyboard players, granting them an undue advantage. Activision Blizzard's remedy? Its Ricochet anti-cheat technology.

Ricochet: A Boon for Fair Play

Designed to maintain an equitable playing field, Ricochet will detect and terminate games where cheats are in play. The anti-cheat update, which can identify players using aim assist with a mouse and keyboard, will instantly close the game upon detection, with the prospect of further account action, including potential bans, for repeated offenders. This technological vigilante is the newest addition to Activision Blizzard's anti-cheat arsenal, following features like 'Splat' that have been designed to disrupt cheaters.

Targeting Hardware: The Fight Intensifies

Activision Blizzard's counter-cheat strategy isn't limited to software cheats alone. The company is also taking aim at third-party hardware, including XIM and Cronus devices, which provide mouse and keyboard users the benefits of aim assist and movement. This hardline stance is a clear message to the player base that Activision Blizzard is committed to preserving the integrity of its games.

Impact on Revenue: A Strategic Move

The Call of Duty franchise is a significant revenue source for Activision Blizzard, making it crucial for the company to retain its player base by ensuring a fair and competitive environment. While the update may not fully eradicate cheating, it is expected to significantly diminish the prevalence of aim assist abuse among mouse and keyboard players. The update is timely as Activision Blizzard prepares to launch the Season 1 Reloaded update across Warzone and Modern Warfare 3.