Abramorama Secures Rights to WWII Jewish Resistance Doc, Narrated by Stoll, Agron, Siff

Abramorama has acquired North American rights to Resistance - They Fought Back, a revealing documentary that shines a light on the Jewish resistance during World War II. Directed by Emmy winners Paula S. Apsell and Kirk Wolfinger, the film enlists the talents of Corey Stoll, Dianna Agron, and Maggie Siff for narration, promising a weeklong showcase in New York starting April 12, with subsequent openings in Los Angeles and other cities.

Challenging Historical Narratives

Resistance - They Fought Back takes a stand against the common misconception that Jews passively accepted their fate during the Holocaust. Instead, the documentary highlights the courageous efforts of Jewish communities and individuals throughout Eastern Europe who stood up against the Nazi regime. From uprisings in ghettos and death camps to non-violent resistance efforts, the film pays homage to those who fought back with valor and determination. Co-director Paula S. Apsell emphasizes the importance of bringing these lesser-known stories of resistance to light, correcting the narrative that Jews went to their deaths without a fight.

Authenticity in Storytelling

The filmmakers went to great lengths to ensure the historical accuracy of the events depicted in the documentary. Visiting locations in Poland and Lithuania, they matched photographs and testimonies with actual sites of resistance. This meticulous approach underscores the dedication of Apsell and Wolfinger to tell a story that honors the truth and bravery of those who stood up against oppression. Their commitment to authenticity serves as a testament to the resilience and courage of the Jewish resistance fighters.

A Call to Remember

Karol Martesko-Fenster, CEO of Abramorama, commends the documentary for its illuminating portrayal of the Jewish resistance, highlighting the untold stories of both armed revolt and unarmed resistance. The film not only serves as a historical account but also as a reminder of the importance of moral courage in the face of adversity. With accolades from the 2023 Santa Barbara Film Festival and other recognitions, Resistance - They Fought Back stands as a pivotal work in the ongoing effort to remember and honor the sacrifices made by those who fought against the Nazis.

This documentary arrives at a time when the stories of Jewish resistance during WWII are gaining renewed interest, as evidenced by other films like 'Four Winters'. As we reflect on the bravery and strategic defiance showcased in Resistance - They Fought Back, it's clear that these narratives are not just historical accounts but also lessons in the enduring spirit of human resilience and the fight for justice.