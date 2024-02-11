Tunisie en Avant Re-elects Abid Briki, Focuses on Stability

In a monumental moment for Tunisie en Avant, Abid Briki has been elected as the movement's secretary general for a five-year term during its inaugural electoral congress in Hammamet. The landmark event has seen the election of 17 political bureau members and the adoption of reports outlining economic and social programs. The new movement structure comprises a political bureau, a central committee, and a national council.

The re-elected secretary general emphasized the importance of supporting the July 25 process, which marks the beginning of national and social liberation, particularly for the Palestinian cause and Tunisia's stance towards the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, Briki made it clear that the party's support would be based on critical analysis of the facts. Tunisie en Avant has no intention of fielding a candidate in the upcoming presidential elections, instead focusing on fostering political stability and social security to create an investment climate.

Economic Growth and Dialogue

Briki stressed the need for constructive dialogue with the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) to achieve economic growth and development. He also called for a national dialogue to ensure a minimum consensus on issues and prevent tensions. "Tunisie en Avant is committed to strengthening its regional and local offices, connecting directly with citizens, and working alongside nationalist democratic forces," said Briki. The party has decided not to present a candidate in the 2024 presidential election but remains open to supporting another candidate when all the files are on the table.

The congress discussed evaluating the July 25th process, rejecting the notion of labeling it a coup d'etat. Instead, the party supports the process while criticizing actions that contradict its visions, including the social role of the state. As Briki leads Tunisie en Avant into a new era, the movement aims to uphold its values and contribute to the nation's progress.

With the election of Abid Briki as the secretary general of Tunisie en Avant, the movement embarks on a new chapter, committed to fostering political stability, social security, and economic growth.