A New Dawn in Bugasong: 1,787 Typhoon Yolanda Survivors to Receive Homes Amid Water Solution Commitment

Imagine the gentle rustle of leaves in Barangay Lacayon, Bugasong town, where the air buzzes with anticipation and hope. Here, nestled within the province of Antique, a monumental decision has been made that promises to turn the tide for families who have weathered the storm, both literally and metaphorically.

The provincial government is on the cusp of awarding 1,787 housing units to those who have been holding their breath since the devastation wrought by Typhoon Yolanda. At the heart of this promise is a commitment—a commitment to not just provide shelter but to ensure these homes are nurtured by the vital resource of water.

A Beacon of Hope: The Housing Initiative

In a landscape still scarred by the memories of Typhoon Yolanda, these housing units stand as pillars of resilience. Built by the National Housing Authority (NHA) and completed in 2019 by Eddmari Construction and Trading, the project, valued at P517.8 million, was poised to offer a fresh start.

Yet, an unforeseen challenge in the form of a lack of water supply cast a shadow over these hopes, delaying the much-anticipated move-in of the beneficiaries. This hurdle, however, is soon to be a relic of the past, thanks to a recent stakeholders' meeting led by Gov. Rhodora Cadiao.

The gathering, which was a melting pot of determination and collaboration, saw the contractor pledge to breathe life into a mini-dam within three months, ensuring a steady water supply to the new community.

Turning the Key: From Houses to Homes

The journey from being a beneficiary to a homeowner is imbued with anticipation and dreams. Bugasong Mayor John Lloyd Pacete has devised a plan as unique as it is fair—a raffle. This raffle isn't just about allocating houses; it's about laying the foundation for a community where every member has an equal chance of turning their new house into a home.

With the raffle slated to take place within the month, the winners will have the opportunity to apply for electrical connections through the Antique Electric Cooperative, illuminating their paths towards a brighter future.

Quenching Thirst: The Promise of Water

Water is the essence of life, a truth that resonates deeply within the context of this housing project. The contractor's commitment to energize a mini-dam not only addresses the practical needs of the residents but also quenches a deeper thirst for a sense of permanence and stability.

This endeavor, backed by the unwavering support of the Antique Provincial Housing Affairs and Resettlement Office (Pharo) head, Eby Archangel Butiong, and the entire provincial government, symbolizes a pivotal shift from survival to living.

As the sun sets on Barangay Lacayon, it leaves behind a glow of hope and renewal. The efforts of the Antique provincial government, the NHA, and all stakeholders involved paint a future where the scars left by Typhoon Yolanda are healed by the construction of homes and the nurturing presence of water.

For the families awaiting their new beginnings, this project is more than just about receiving keys to a house; it's about unlocking a future where they can plant roots and watch them grow, nurtured by the community and the life-giving force of water.