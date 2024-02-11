A Melbourne Art Deco Gem with a Legacy of Speed and Style: 337 The Boulevard Goes Up for Auction

Amidst the lush suburbia of Ivanhoe East, an architectural gem with a storied past awaits its next chapter. The Art Deco-style castle at 337 The Boulevard, previously owned by world champion event cyclist Jeff Austin and his daughter Renee Ballard, an international retail design boss, is set to go under the hammer on February 24.

A Legacy of Speed and Style

Jeff Austin's name echoes in the annals of cycling history. Representing Australia in the 1969 World Championships and a strong contender for the Olympics, Austin's legacy lives on not just in the sporting world, but also within the walls of this unique property. The 'mancave' at the back of the house is a testament to his cycling prowess, adorned with his world championship colors.

A Blend of Old and New

While the property proudly bears the mark of its past, it has also been touched by contemporary flair, courtesy of Ms. Ballard. Her influence is evident in the modern style makeover that harmoniously blends with the Art Deco aesthetic. The home offers potential buyers the opportunity to add their own signature, with room for a modern box extension at the rear.

A View to Remember

Perched on a prime plot, the castle-like abode boasts views of the local parkland, providing a serene backdrop to the bustling life within. It's a sight that has captivated the Austin family for over 50 years, as they've held onto this piece of Melbourne's heritage.

With an asking price of $2.3m-$2.4m, the property is expected to draw interest from young families in inner-Melbourne suburbs and regional Victoria. The appeal lies not just in its rich history and unique design, but also in its location. Ivanhoe, with its median house price of $1,560,000 based on 99 sales in the past 12 months, continues to be a sought-after destination for homebuyers.

As the auction date approaches, anticipation builds for the next chapter of 337 The Boulevard. For over half a century, it has been a home steeped in history, a testament to human endurance and ambition. Now, it stands ready to welcome new inhabitants, offering them a chance to write their own story within its storied walls.

The Art Deco-style castle, a symbol of resilience and dreams, awaits its next custodian. On February 24, as the gavel falls, the keys to this unique property will pass into new hands. The legacy of Jeff Austin and his family will continue to echo within its walls, a reminder of the indomitable human spirit and the enduring allure of a well-lived life.