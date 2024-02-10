A Four-Year-Old's Dream: Up Close with Electric Towers at National Grid's Substation

A four-year-old girl's fascination with electric towers led her to a unique experience at National Grid's Penwortham substation in Preston, England. Lucy, who has autism, gained viral attention on TikTok for her special interest in these structures, which she had been captivated by for almost a year.

Advertisment

On February 10, 2024, Lucy and her family visited the substation, where she was able to get up close and personal with the towers she adores.

The Power of Social Media and a Child's Dream

Lucy's mother, Sophie, shared her daughter's love for electric towers on TikTok, posting videos of Lucy watching YouTube clips about them. The videos quickly gained traction, with viewers touched by Lucy's enthusiasm and keen eye for detail. National Grid, moved by Lucy's passion, extended an invitation for her to visit their Penwortham substation.

Advertisment

Upon arrival, Lucy was greeted by Wayne Steel, National Grid's Network Engineering Manager. He led Lucy and her family on a tour of the facility, providing an educational and engaging experience tailored to Lucy's interests. The highlight of the visit was when Lucy was allowed to safely approach the transmission towers, giving her the opportunity to hug one of her beloved structures.

Building Connections and Making Memories

During her visit, Lucy also participated in a hands-on activity, building her own miniature pylon under Steel's guidance. She was then presented with a book filled with images of electric towers from around the world. This treasured keepsake now rests beside Lucy as she sleeps, a constant reminder of her unforgettable day.

Advertisment

Sophie expressed her gratitude for the experience, stating, "It will forever be remembered as a huge thing to Lucy. She was absolutely made up and over the moon." The visit not only fulfilled Lucy's dream but also provided a valuable opportunity for her to learn more about the vital role electric towers play in transporting power.

A Lasting Impact

Lucy's story serves as a testament to the power of social media in fostering connections and creating opportunities. Her visit to the Penwortham substation showcased the importance of nurturing children's interests and providing them with experiences that cater to their unique needs and passions.

As Lucy continues to grow and learn, her encounter with the electric towers will remain a cherished memory. The story of a four-year-old girl's fascination with these structures not only touched the hearts of those who follow her journey on TikTok but also inspired National Grid to open their doors and share their knowledge with a young enthusiast.

Today, Lucy's book of electric tower images lies beside her, a tangible reminder of her unforgettable day at the Penwortham substation. Her dream to get close to the towers she loves has come true, thanks to the power of social media and the compassion of National Grid. And as she sleeps, her mind is filled with visions of electric towers, transporting power and inspiring wonder in the heart of a little girl.