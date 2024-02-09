A Culinary Soiree at The Queen's Hotel: Celebrating 'The Road From Karachi' Cookbook

The Queen's Hotel Invites All to a Culinary Soiree: The Journey of 'The Road From Karachi'

In the heart of the bustling city, The Queen's Hotel is gearing up to host a gala event on the 23rd of February, celebrating the launch of 'The Road From Karachi,' a long-lost cookbook that has made its triumphant return. The cookbook is a labor of love by Nadia Arab and her mother Khalida, who have painstakingly recreated the original cookbook published in the 1980s.

A Cookbook's Journey: From Loss to Rediscovery

The story of 'The Road From Karachi' is as rich and flavorful as the recipes it contains. The original cookbook, 'Indian Cookery Made Easy,' was created by Nadia's family, who ran a cookery school in Buckland. However, the cookbook was lost for decades until Nadia discovered that a colleague still had a copy. Eager to preserve her family's culinary legacy, Nadia and her mother Khalida worked tirelessly to recreate the cookbook, resulting in the new edition available in stores such as Waterstones and Amazon.

A Feast for a Cause: Uniting Food and Philanthropy

The launch event at The Queen's Hotel promises to be a night to remember, with the hotel's chefs preparing delicious dishes from the cookbook's pages. But the event is about more than just food; it's about making a difference. Ticket sales will fund clean water pumps in deprived areas in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and India. Nadia hopes to raise enough money to fund 10 water pumps, which cost £150 each.

Guests at the event can look forward to a silent auction, live music and dancing, henna tattoos, and more. Tickets for this unforgettable evening cost £65.71, with all proceeds going towards the clean water initiative.

The Human Element: A Cookbook's Connection to Community

"Food is more than just sustenance; it's a way of connecting with our culture, our community, and our past," says Nadia. "With 'The Road From Karachi,' we're not just sharing our family's recipes; we're sharing a piece of our history and our heritage."

The cookbook's journey from loss to rediscovery is a testament to the enduring power of food and its ability to bring people together. As guests gather at The Queen's Hotel to celebrate 'The Road From Karachi,' they will not only be indulging in a culinary feast but also contributing to a cause that will make a real difference in the lives of those in need.

In a world that can often feel divided, 'The Road From Karachi' serves as a reminder of the power of food to unite, inspire, and give back. So, gather your friends, family, and foodies alike, and join The Queen's Hotel for an evening of celebration, philanthropy, and delicious dishes that will transport your taste buds on an unforgettable journey.

As the night draws to a close, guests will leave with full stomachs, warm hearts, and the knowledge that they have played a part in bringing clean water to those in need. 'The Road From Karachi' is more than just a cookbook; it's a story of perseverance, community, and the power of food to make a difference.