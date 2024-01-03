92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon

At the ripe age of 92, Alfredo Aliaga Burdio, a resident of Berlin, Germany, has etched his name in the annals of the Guinness World Records by becoming the oldest person to hike the Grand Canyon from rim-to-rim in under 24 hours. This remarkable achievement is not only a testament to Burdio’s physical stamina but also his indomitable spirit, serving as an inspiration for people of all ages to pursue their passions fearlessly.

Training for the Triumph

Burdio’s journey to setting the record began in January 2023, as he undertook a rigorous training regime. His preparation involved walking eight miles daily, a routine that bore fruit when he successfully completed a hike on the South Rim in May 2022. The training was far from a mere physical exercise for Burdio; it was a tribute to his late wife, who passed away from ALS in 2006. The couple had visited several significant locations together, and the Grand Canyon was one of them.

Breaking the Record

Burdio embarked on his official record-setting attempt in October 2023. The hike began before sunrise and included regular breaks to ensure his well-being throughout the arduous journey. Despite facing challenges such as trail closures, Burdio proved his mettle by completing the 24-mile hike in a total of 34 hours and 2 minutes, with actual hiking time amounting to 21 hours and 15 minutes. His determination and the support from fellow hikers played a crucial role in this extraordinary accomplishment.

Looking Ahead

Unfazed by the rigors of the record-setting hike, Burdio plans to return to the Grand Canyon in May 2024. This time, however, he aims to enjoy the breathtaking landscapes without the pressure of setting a record. In addition, Burdio’s future adventures include walking trails through South America’s Andes Mountains, as he continues to defy age and inspire others.

Burdio, who adopted a healthier lifestyle at the age of 76, is a shining example of the saying ‘age is just a number’. Through his record-breaking feat, he hopes to encourage others to chase their dreams fearlessly, irrespective of their age.