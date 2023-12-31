en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:40 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:59 am EST
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities

An air of uncertainty shrouds the global economy as we bid adieu to 2023 and welcome the promise of 2024. Despite financial markets such as the S&P 500, France’s Cac-40 index, and Germany’s DAX ending the year on a resounding high, potential economic destabilizers lurk in the shadows. Among these, the possibility of a Russian victory in Ukraine and a Taiwan blockade holds the potential to trigger severe global economic shockwaves.

Teetering on the Edge of Recession

While fears of a full-blown recession have receded compared to a few months ago, the threat of significant headwinds persists. Governments and central banks worldwide must perform a delicate balancing act to forestall economic troubles. With a proactive, global-scale policy response, the risk of a 2024 recession, while real, may not be inevitable.

Potential Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Risks

Several factors may disrupt economic stability in 2024, including geopolitical tensions and a possible Middle East war. Monetary tightening campaigns and global trade disruptions due to regional conflicts could also pose substantial risks. The impact of interest rate changes on the economy remains a critical concern.

India’s Economic Outlook Amid Global Risks

Despite the global economic risks, India’s economy showcases a robust growth outlook, with sectors like construction, manufacturing, and financial services leading the way. The Reserve Bank of India has raised its forecast for India’s real GDP growth in 2023-24 to 7%, reflecting this positive trend. However, external factors such as potential disruptions in conflict-riven zones and slack global demand pose significant risks.

Global Threats and Potential Outcomes

The global economy faces multiple threats in 2024, despite a year of close shaves and lucky escapes in 2023. Major events that could derail global prosperity include a potential 10% tariff on all US imports, a possible Russian victory in Ukraine, and the disruption of the Red Sea-Suez link due to Yemeni militant attacks. The upcoming US Presidential election is also a significant concern, with the prospect of ‘Trump Mark II’ protectionism potentially igniting a global recession.

The Balancing Act of Inflation and Recession

Concerns surrounding the risks of inflation versus recession persist. The movement towards Fed easing has driven a significant increase in stock prices and a loosening in financial conditions. However, as 2024 unfolds, the hope of a ‘soft landing’ for the global economy is expected, despite previous fears of a major recession.

0
Business World
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Deciphering Warren Buffett's Investment Strategy: A Look at Amazon and Coca-Cola

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Altering Economic Perspectives: Terengganu Unveils Plan to Diversify Income

By BNN Correspondents

Boosting Productivity in 2024: A Guide to the Best Apps for Efficiency

By Salman Khan

Impending Deadline for CEBA Loan Repayment Stresses Canadian Small Business Owners

By Sakchi Khandelwal

A Glimmer of Stability: The Outlook for the Pakistani Rupee in January ...
@Business · 42 mins
A Glimmer of Stability: The Outlook for the Pakistani Rupee in January ...
heart comment 0
McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims

By Bijay Laxmi

McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims
2023 U.S. Market Surge: China Stocks Double in Value

By Aqsa Younas Rana

2023 U.S. Market Surge: China Stocks Double in Value
India’s Textile Sector: Navigating the Path to Sustainability amid EU’s New ESG Standards

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Textile Sector: Navigating the Path to Sustainability amid EU's New ESG Standards
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of India’s 16th Finance Commission

By Rafia Tasleem

Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of India's 16th Finance Commission
Latest Headlines
World News
Amuru District Implements Presidential Directive Number Three: An In-depth Look
1 min
Amuru District Implements Presidential Directive Number Three: An In-depth Look
Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 Election Campaign
10 mins
Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 Election Campaign
Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024
11 mins
Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living
12 mins
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
12 mins
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
Luka Dončić's Stellar 39-Point Performance Leads Dallas Mavericks to Victory
15 mins
Luka Dončić's Stellar 39-Point Performance Leads Dallas Mavericks to Victory
PKR Deputy Secretary-General Urges Increased Inter-Faith Harmony Committee Engagement
17 mins
PKR Deputy Secretary-General Urges Increased Inter-Faith Harmony Committee Engagement
Actress Iretiola Doyle's Close Brush with Death: A Carbon Monoxide Encounter
19 mins
Actress Iretiola Doyle's Close Brush with Death: A Carbon Monoxide Encounter
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Uncertainty
20 mins
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Uncertainty
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
51 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
51 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
1 hour
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
3 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
4 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
6 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app