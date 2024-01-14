2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has disclosed that 2023 is the hottest year on record, with temperatures in every month from June through December setting new highs. The average annual global temperature was 1.45 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial levels.

Impact on Climate Change and Inequality

The WMO’s disclosure amplifies the impact of climate change on inequality, sustainable development, and extreme weather events. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has emphasized the urgent need for actions to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius and deliver climate justice. A comprehensive report on the State of the Global Climate 2023, detailing socio-economic impacts on food security, displacement, and health, is due to be released by the WMO in March 2024.

Record Temperature and Climate-Driven Events

The average global temperature in 2023 reached a record high of 58.96 degrees Fahrenheit, 2.12 degrees higher than the 20th-century global average. This is 0.27 degrees more than the previous record set in 2016. This extraordinary warmth led to numerous expensive climate-driven weather events in the United States and around the world. The likelihood that 2024 will be warmer than 2023 is 33%, while there is a 99% chance it will be among the five warmest years on record.

The United States’ Warming Trend and Environmental Impact

The United States recorded 2023 as its fifth warmest year, with a national average temperature of 54.4 degrees, about 2.4 degrees warmer than the 20th-century average. Every state east of the Mississippi River experienced one of its 10 hottest years on record. Fossil fuel burning for energy, which has increased carbon dioxide emissions by 33% since direct observations began in 1958, is the primary driver of this warming trend. This has led to devastating wildfires and severe air pollution in several regions. Factors contributing to 2023 being the warmest year on record include additional water vapor from a volcanic eruption and the periodic warming of the Pacific Ocean, known as El Niño.

Global Confirmation and Continued Warming Trend

Several climate institutions, including NOAA, NASA, the Copernicus Climate Change Service, the UK Met Office, the Japan Meteorological Agency, Berkeley Earth, and the WMO, have confirmed 2023 as the hottest year on record. The global temperature anomaly for 2023 ranges from 0.53 to 1.54 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, with an average increase of 1.45 degrees Celsius. This exceptional warming, primarily driven by fossil fuel emissions, has led to heat waves, intense rainfall, and coastal flooding. There are concerns that 2024 could be even hotter due to lingering El Niño conditions.