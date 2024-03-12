2,000 medical staff in northern Gaza lack meals to break Ramadan fast: Health Ministry

The onset of Ramadan in Gaza has brought to light a severe humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by an Israeli blockade, leaving medical staff and civilians in a dire struggle for basic necessities. The Palestinian Health Ministry has urgently called for international assistance to provide meals for over 2,000 medical personnel fasting during this holy month, highlighting the blockade's devastating impact on the northern Gaza Strip's access to food and water.

Unprecedented Challenges During Ramadan

As Muslims worldwide welcomed Ramadan, Palestinians in Gaza found themselves under intensified Israeli bombardment, compounding the hardships of displacement and resource scarcity. The Health Ministry's plea underscores the critical situation faced by medical staff who continue to serve amidst the conflict, without access to the most basic sustenance. The blockade, now intensified, has severely restricted the flow of essential goods, leading to widespread malnutrition and dehydration, with at least 27 reported deaths attributed to these conditions.

Humanitarian Toll of the Conflict

The ongoing military offensive, initiated by Israel following a cross-border attack by Hamas, has resulted in significant casualties and displacement within Gaza. The Health Ministry's figures reveal a staggering number of Palestinians affected, with the majority being women and children. The infrastructure's extensive damage, including healthcare facilities, further complicates the provision of medical services and humanitarian aid, making the international community's response more crucial than ever.

Global Response and Accountability

Amidst the escalating crisis, international bodies, including the UN and the International Court of Justice, have called for immediate action to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Accusations of genocide against Israel have led to demands for lifting the blockade and ensuring the delivery of aid. Yet, the paradoxes in international aid, particularly from the US, highlight the complex geopolitical dynamics at play, affecting the efficacy of relief efforts.

The call for meals for fasting medical staff during Ramadan represents a poignant reminder of the human suffering underlying the conflict in Gaza. As international organizations mobilize to respond, the global community faces a critical test in its ability to address the immediate needs while advocating for a sustainable resolution to the longstanding conflict.