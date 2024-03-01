200-Year-Old Faroese Sweater Found in 19th Century Letters: A Glimpse into 1807 Denmark

A remarkable discovery at The National Archives has unveiled a 200-year-old Faroese sweater, intended for a woman in Denmark but never delivered due to the seizure of its transporting vessel by the British Navy during the Second Battle of Copenhagen. This find, which includes handknitted woolen clothing and a stash of 19th-century letters, offers a unique insight into the cultural and economic interactions between the Faroe Islands and Denmark in the early 1800s.

Advertisment

Historical Context and Discovery

The undelivered parcel, shipped from Tórshavn on 20 August 1807, was part of a cargo seized by the Royal Navy. The capture of the Anne-Marie, amidst the outbreak of war, prevented the delivery of a personal and economic cargo, including 49,000 pairs of woollen stockings, signaling the importance of such items in Faroese exports. The discovery of the sweater, described in a letter as a "sweater for sleeping," alongside women's stockings and fabric samples, was made by Margretha Nónklett, the head of ethnology at the Faroe Islands national museum, who highlighted the rarity and significance of the design.

Implications for Cultural and Economic History

Advertisment

The seizure of the Anne-Marie not only interrupted a personal gesture but also provides a snapshot of the economic landscape of the time. The Faroe Islands, under a trade monopoly by the Danish king, relied heavily on the export of woolen goods, as evidenced by the cargo's contents. The inclusion of paper rixdollars and Danish skillings among the letters further illustrates the interconnectedness of economic and personal lives during this period. Erling Isholm, an associate professor at the University of the Faroe Islands, emphasized the significance of the find, potentially representing a quarter of the communication between the Faroes and Denmark in 1807.

Digital Preservation and Accessibility

The National Archives' Prize Papers Project plans to digitize the letters and contents of the packages, making these historical documents available online in open access. This initiative, expected to span 20 years, aims to provide an estimated 3.5 million document images to the public, offering unprecedented access to personal and economic histories from this era. Dr. Amanda Bevan of The National Archives lauded the rare survival of such a parcel in the Prize Papers, which typically encompass letters consigned to ships for delivery by sea.

The discovery of the 200-year-old Faroese sweater, alongside the associated letters and economic goods, not only highlights the personal narratives intertwined with historical events but also underscores the significance of digital preservation efforts in making these stories accessible to a wider audience. This find, bridging the gap between the past and the present, invites reflection on the cultural and economic exchanges that have shaped our world.