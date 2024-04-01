125 Years of Kodaikanal Solar Observatory: Tracing Origins to the Great Drought of 1876

Since ancient times, seafarers, mathematicians, astronomers, and physicists have extensively studied the Sun and its activities. In 1792, the British East India Company established the Madras Observatory, marking the region's first foray into organized astronomy. Here, significant astronomical events were recorded, setting the stage for the establishment of the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory (KoSO) in the wake of the devastating Great Drought of 1876.

Links to the Great Drought

The catastrophic Great Drought of 1876, exacerbated by a combination of solar activity, El Niño conditions, and other climatic factors, led to widespread famine across India. Prompted by the drought's devastating impact, the British Raj's Famine Commission recommended the establishment of a solar observatory to study the Sun's influence on Indian meteorology. This led to the foundation of KoSO, aimed at systematic solar observations to correlate solar activities with climatic variations in India.

Hundred Years of Weather Service

Charles Michie Smith, a professor of physics, was tasked with finding the perfect location for the new observatory. After extensive surveys, Kodaikanal was chosen for its optimal atmospheric conditions. Established in 1895, KoSO has since played a pivotal role in solar and atmospheric research, contributing to the discovery of the Evershed Effect and expanding its research scope to include cosmic rays, radio astronomy, and more.

Legacy and Contributions

Over the past 125 years, KoSO has accumulated a vast repository of solar data, contributing significantly to our understanding of the Sun's impact on Earth's climate and space weather. Its continuous operation has not only aided in the study of solar physics but also in the broader fields of astrophysics and meteorology, making it a cornerstone of Indian astronomical research.

The establishment of the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory marked a turning point in the systematic study of the Sun and its effects on Earth's weather patterns. Its rich historical legacy and continued contributions to solar and atmospheric sciences underscore the importance of such institutions in our quest to understand the universe and our place within it. As KoSO enters its 126th year, its ongoing research and discoveries continue to enlighten and inspire, solidifying its place in the annals of astronomical history.