102-Year-Old RAF Veteran Soars in Spitfire for Charity Flight

Centenarian and former Royal Air Force (RAF) pilot, Jack Hemmings, has soared to new heights, not just in age, but in a Spitfire, making him Britain's oldest Spitfire pilot. This feat was accomplished on February 5, 2024, marking a historic moment in time. Hemmings, a 102-year-old RAF veteran, took to the skies to raise funds for the charity he co-founded, the Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF).

Flight for Charity

In the aftermath of World War II, Hemmings and Stuart King, another RAF veteran, launched MAF with the goal of providing life-saving support to isolated communities using light aircraft. Hemmings' recent charity flight aims to bolster the work of the organization, nearly eight decades after its inception.

Tribute to Stuart King

More than just a fundraising event, the flight also served as a tribute to King, who played a vital role in the D-Day landings with 247 Fighter Squadron as an RAF engineer. The flight coincides with the 80th anniversary of D-Day, adding a layer of commemoration to the event.

Legacy in the Skies

Jack Hemmings' flight is a testament to the enduring spirit of those who have served their country and continue to provide humanitarian aid. His journey in the skies is an inspiration, demonstrating the power of resilience, determination, and an unyielding commitment to the betterment of isolated communities.