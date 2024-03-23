100,000 worshippers perform Tarawih prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite Israeli restrictions

Despite stringent Israeli restrictions and a heavy military presence, more than 100,000 Palestinian worshippers gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem to perform Tarawih prayers on the second Friday of Ramadan. This act of collective worship occurs amidst escalating tensions in the occupied West Bank and a devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip by the Israeli army following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

Historical and Religious Significance of Al-Aqsa

Al-Aqsa Mosque holds profound religious importance as the third-holiest site in Islam, attracting pilgrims and worshippers from around the world. Conversely, Jews regard the area, known as the Temple Mount, as sacred for being the site of two ancient Jewish temples. The mosque's location in East Jerusalem, a territory Israel occupied during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and later annexed in 1980—a move not recognized internationally—adds layers of geopolitical complexity to the religious fervor surrounding it.

Israeli Restrictions and Palestinian Resistance

Israeli authorities have imposed restrictions on Palestinian access to Al-Aqsa Mosque, particularly during the sensitive period of Ramadan. Reports from the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem and the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, highlight the deployment of Israeli forces around Jerusalem's Old City, obstructing worshippers' access and preventing the Red Crescent from setting up a field clinic at the mosque. These actions come in the context of an ongoing offensive in the Gaza Strip, which has seen over 32,000 Palestinian casualties, exacerbating the longstanding conflict between Israel and Palestine.

International Reaction and the Path Forward

The restrictions on access to Al-Aqsa Mosque and the broader offensive have drawn criticism from international observers and Palestinian factions. Hamas has condemned the Israeli measures as part of its ongoing aggression, calling for global intervention to protect the holy sites. As tensions simmer in one of the most contested religious sites globally, the international community's response and potential paths to de-escalation remain a focal point of concern.

The steadfastness of Palestinian worshippers in performing Tarawih prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the adversities, underscores the enduring significance of the site in the Palestinian identity and the broader Muslim world. This incident not only highlights the religious devotion of Palestinians but also serves as a symbol of resistance against the backdrop of a prolonged and bitter conflict. As the situation continues to evolve, the implications for peace and stability in the region remain uncertain, with the world watching closely.