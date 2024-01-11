World Economic Forum President Highlights China’s Role in Global Economic Growth and Trust Rebuilding

Borge Brende, the President of the World Economic Forum (WEF), has underscored China’s significant influence in shaping the global economy. He stated that China’s economic policies, especially its transition towards sectors such as electric vehicles and digital trade, are critical for global economic growth. This statement comes in light of the upcoming 54th WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, with the theme ‘Rebuilding Trust’, emphasizing the necessity for international collaboration in addressing global challenges.

China’s Role in Global Economy and Trust Rebuilding

China, being the world’s second-largest economy, plays an essential role in driving global economic growth. Its shift from a growth model based on infrastructure and real estate to one emphasizing electric vehicles and digital trade represents the country’s strategic economic redirection. Moreover, China’s influence in global trade and climate negotiations is substantial, making it a key player in rebuilding trust between nations.

Global Economic Trends and Prospects

Brende highlighted global economic trends, predicting a 2.9 percent growth for 2024 with a more optimistic outlook for 2025 and 2026. Despite the slowdown in global trade growth, Brende remains cautiously optimistic about the prospects of the global economy. He points towards a downward trend in inflation and the potential reduction of interest rates as factors that could stimulate investment.

Emphasizing Trust for Economic Stability

According to Brende, trust plays a foundational role in peace, security, and economic stability. He urges nations to support the multilateral trading system and reduce trade barriers to fuel economic growth. As competitive nations seek common ground on critical issues, Brende expresses hope for a future where trust serves as a cornerstone for international cooperation.