en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

World Economic Forum President Highlights China’s Role in Global Economic Growth and Trust Rebuilding

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:28 am EST
World Economic Forum President Highlights China’s Role in Global Economic Growth and Trust Rebuilding

Borge Brende, the President of the World Economic Forum (WEF), has underscored China’s significant influence in shaping the global economy. He stated that China’s economic policies, especially its transition towards sectors such as electric vehicles and digital trade, are critical for global economic growth. This statement comes in light of the upcoming 54th WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, with the theme ‘Rebuilding Trust’, emphasizing the necessity for international collaboration in addressing global challenges.

China’s Role in Global Economy and Trust Rebuilding

China, being the world’s second-largest economy, plays an essential role in driving global economic growth. Its shift from a growth model based on infrastructure and real estate to one emphasizing electric vehicles and digital trade represents the country’s strategic economic redirection. Moreover, China’s influence in global trade and climate negotiations is substantial, making it a key player in rebuilding trust between nations.

Global Economic Trends and Prospects

Brende highlighted global economic trends, predicting a 2.9 percent growth for 2024 with a more optimistic outlook for 2025 and 2026. Despite the slowdown in global trade growth, Brende remains cautiously optimistic about the prospects of the global economy. He points towards a downward trend in inflation and the potential reduction of interest rates as factors that could stimulate investment.

Emphasizing Trust for Economic Stability

According to Brende, trust plays a foundational role in peace, security, and economic stability. He urges nations to support the multilateral trading system and reduce trade barriers to fuel economic growth. As competitive nations seek common ground on critical issues, Brende expresses hope for a future where trust serves as a cornerstone for international cooperation.

0
China Economy International Relations
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
41 mins ago
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
When Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden met for talks in California last November, a significant figure quietly marked his rising influence on China’s political stage. Cai Qi, officially ranked fifth in the Chinese political hierarchy, was present at the historic meeting. His growing influence is underscored by his dual roles. Cai
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
Huayou Cobalt Evaluates Progress at Askari Metals' Lithium Project in Namibia
2 hours ago
Huayou Cobalt Evaluates Progress at Askari Metals' Lithium Project in Namibia
China and U.S. Renew Pact to Prevent Illicit Trade in Chinese Artifacts
2 hours ago
China and U.S. Renew Pact to Prevent Illicit Trade in Chinese Artifacts
China's Youth Embrace Traditional Chinese Medicine: A Booming Health Trend
59 mins ago
China's Youth Embrace Traditional Chinese Medicine: A Booming Health Trend
Australian Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen vs Ashlyn Krueger in the Spotlight
1 hour ago
Australian Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen vs Ashlyn Krueger in the Spotlight
China Intensifies Anti-Corruption Campaign into 2023: A Drive Towards Economic and Social Progress
1 hour ago
China Intensifies Anti-Corruption Campaign into 2023: A Drive Towards Economic and Social Progress
Latest Headlines
World News
Somali Citizens Protest Against Ethiopian Maritime Encroachment
2 mins
Somali Citizens Protest Against Ethiopian Maritime Encroachment
Study Reveals High Substance Use Disorders in Certain Cancer Survivors
2 mins
Study Reveals High Substance Use Disorders in Certain Cancer Survivors
Chelsea Footballer Ben Chilwell's Tribute to Young Fan Killed in Road Accident
2 mins
Chelsea Footballer Ben Chilwell's Tribute to Young Fan Killed in Road Accident
Significant Political Shift: Romaine Morrison Switches Affiliation from JLP to PNP
2 mins
Significant Political Shift: Romaine Morrison Switches Affiliation from JLP to PNP
Law Society of Kenya Investigates President Ruto's Alleged Constitutional Violations
3 mins
Law Society of Kenya Investigates President Ruto's Alleged Constitutional Violations
Utah Braces for Storm with Array of Indoor Activities
3 mins
Utah Braces for Storm with Array of Indoor Activities
SCHSL 2023 Championships a Resounding Success; Discussions on Future Events and Rules Underway
4 mins
SCHSL 2023 Championships a Resounding Success; Discussions on Future Events and Rules Underway
Republican Senators Oppose HHS Rule on Affirming Gender Identity in Foster Care
4 mins
Republican Senators Oppose HHS Rule on Affirming Gender Identity in Foster Care
Cobblers' Preparations for Wigan Athletic Clash Shadowed by Fitness Concerns
4 mins
Cobblers' Preparations for Wigan Athletic Clash Shadowed by Fitness Concerns
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
39 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
41 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
3 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
4 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
7 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app