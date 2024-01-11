en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

World Bank Forecasts Economic Slowdown and Gradual Recovery in Latin America and Caribbean

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:59 am EST
World Bank Forecasts Economic Slowdown and Gradual Recovery in Latin America and Caribbean

In its recent ‘Global Economic Prospects’ report, the World Bank has forecasted a significant economic slowdown in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) region. The region’s growth was a mere 2.2% last year, influenced largely by heightened inflation and stringent monetary policies. However, amid these challenges, the World Bank anticipates a gradual recovery for the region, projecting an increase in growth to 2.3% in 2024 and a further rise to 2.5% in 2025.

Factors Influencing the Slowdown and Recovery

The slowdown in the LAC region’s economy is primarily due to inflationary pressures and tight monetary policies. The World Bank suggests that as inflation proceeds to slow down and central banks cut interest rates, the barriers to investment growth are likely to ease, paving the way for economic recovery.

Economic Outlook for the Caribbean

Excluding Guyana, which is witnessing a resource boom, the Caribbean economies are forecasted to grow by 4.1% in 2024 and 3.9% in 2025. The recovery of the tourism sector post-pandemic is expected to be a significant driving force behind this growth. Furthermore, countries such as The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Suriname all have distinct growth forecasts for the upcoming years, with varying growth rates. The Jamaican economy is expected to slow down, while the Caribbean economy overall is projected to grow by 7.4% by the end of this year, and 5.4% in 2025.

Exceptional Growth in Guyana

On the other hand, Guyana is positioned for substantial growth due to its ongoing resource boom. The World Bank has projected an impressive growth rate of 38.2% in 2024 for Guyana, and 15.2% in 2025. Despite these optimistic projections, the region still faces long-term challenges that could potentially affect its economic trajectory, including the impacts of climate change and external factors influencing global trends.

0
Economy
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
13 mins ago
Bridgend's Bus Station and Public Toilets Face Closure Amidst Proposed Budget Cuts
Bridgend’s primary bus station and public restrooms on Quarella Road are under threat of closure following proposed budget cuts designed to save a whopping 16 million pounds. This drastic measure is part of a larger financial strategy that includes a 5% cut to school budgets, limiting operations at recycling centres, and a potential 9.5% hike
Bridgend's Bus Station and Public Toilets Face Closure Amidst Proposed Budget Cuts
US Annual Inflation Rate Hits 3.4% in December 2023: A Closer Look
47 mins ago
US Annual Inflation Rate Hits 3.4% in December 2023: A Closer Look
Zelensky's Address: The Future of Ukraine Amidst the Refugee Crisis
47 mins ago
Zelensky's Address: The Future of Ukraine Amidst the Refugee Crisis
U.S. Inflation Rate Surges, Posing Challenges for Federal Reserve
38 mins ago
U.S. Inflation Rate Surges, Posing Challenges for Federal Reserve
Kigali: Pioneering Urban Development by Empowering Former Street Vendors
43 mins ago
Kigali: Pioneering Urban Development by Empowering Former Street Vendors
Generation Z's Retirement Woes: A Financial Crisis Unveiled
46 mins ago
Generation Z's Retirement Woes: A Financial Crisis Unveiled
Latest Headlines
World News
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
2 mins
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
Trinamool Congress Sends Strong Message to Congress Over Seat-Sharing in West Bengal
2 mins
Trinamool Congress Sends Strong Message to Congress Over Seat-Sharing in West Bengal
Pakistan's 2013 General Elections: A Turning Point in Its Democratic Journey
2 mins
Pakistan's 2013 General Elections: A Turning Point in Its Democratic Journey
Somali Citizens Protest Against Ethiopian Maritime Encroachment
2 mins
Somali Citizens Protest Against Ethiopian Maritime Encroachment
Study Reveals High Substance Use Disorders in Certain Cancer Survivors
2 mins
Study Reveals High Substance Use Disorders in Certain Cancer Survivors
Chelsea Footballer Ben Chilwell's Tribute to Young Fan Killed in Road Accident
2 mins
Chelsea Footballer Ben Chilwell's Tribute to Young Fan Killed in Road Accident
Significant Political Shift: Romaine Morrison Switches Affiliation from JLP to PNP
3 mins
Significant Political Shift: Romaine Morrison Switches Affiliation from JLP to PNP
Law Society of Kenya Investigates President Ruto's Alleged Constitutional Violations
3 mins
Law Society of Kenya Investigates President Ruto's Alleged Constitutional Violations
Utah Braces for Storm with Array of Indoor Activities
4 mins
Utah Braces for Storm with Array of Indoor Activities
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
39 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
41 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
3 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
4 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
7 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app