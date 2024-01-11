Woman Arrested for Alleged Child Murder in Haverfordwest

In a deeply unsettling turn of events, a woman has been apprehended under suspicion of murdering a seven-year-old child in the peaceful town of Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire. The grim discovery was made on Wednesday, 10 January 2024, when Dyfed-Powys Police responded to a distress call at an address on Upper Market Street shortly before 10:45 am.

Police Investigation Underway

The law enforcement officers on the scene confirmed the tragic death of the child. An ongoing investigation has been initiated to determine the circumstances that led to this horrific incident. The woman, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, is presently held in police custody, adding a chilling dimension to the seemingly tranquil community.

Community in Shock

The incident has sent shockwaves through the town, leading to road closures in the vicinity. It stands as a stark reminder of the dark undercurrents that can lurk beneath the surface of even the most serene locales. The local authorities, while diligently working to untangle the details of this harrowing occurrence, expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the child.

