en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Woman Arrested for Alleged Child Murder in Haverfordwest

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:10 am EST
Woman Arrested for Alleged Child Murder in Haverfordwest

In a deeply unsettling turn of events, a woman has been apprehended under suspicion of murdering a seven-year-old child in the peaceful town of Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire. The grim discovery was made on Wednesday, 10 January 2024, when Dyfed-Powys Police responded to a distress call at an address on Upper Market Street shortly before 10:45 am.

Police Investigation Underway

The law enforcement officers on the scene confirmed the tragic death of the child. An ongoing investigation has been initiated to determine the circumstances that led to this horrific incident. The woman, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, is presently held in police custody, adding a chilling dimension to the seemingly tranquil community.

Community in Shock

The incident has sent shockwaves through the town, leading to road closures in the vicinity. It stands as a stark reminder of the dark undercurrents that can lurk beneath the surface of even the most serene locales. The local authorities, while diligently working to untangle the details of this harrowing occurrence, expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the child.

News Amidst the Tragedy

While the town grapples with this tragedy, the world outside continues to spin. In unrelated news, a former star of ‘The Apprentice’ has taken a step towards combating knife crime by creating a gym as a safe haven for knife carriers. In the sphere of sports, former football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has opened up about his health struggles. On the international front, tensions escalate as the Iranian navy seizes an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. But as these stories unfold, the haunting echoes of a child’s untimely death in Haverfordwest continue to reverberate, etching a grim tale in the annals of the town’s history.

0
Crime Law United Kingdom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
Man's Body Recovered from River Clyde, Police Investigation Underway
On the morning of January 11, 2024, a grim discovery was made on the banks of the River Clyde in Glasgow. A man’s body was found and retrieved near Mavisbank Quay, a location marked by well-known landmarks such as the Clyde Arc bridge and the Finnieston Crane. The incident promptly spurred a police response and
Man's Body Recovered from River Clyde, Police Investigation Underway
Justice on Horizon: Revival of Decade-old Murder and Charges in Toddler's Death
10 mins ago
Justice on Horizon: Revival of Decade-old Murder and Charges in Toddler's Death
Better Business Bureau Alerts Job Seekers to Employment Scams
10 mins ago
Better Business Bureau Alerts Job Seekers to Employment Scams
NFL Legend Michael Irvin Under Investigation: Unspecified Allegation in Play
8 mins ago
NFL Legend Michael Irvin Under Investigation: Unspecified Allegation in Play
Phoenix Tragedy: Teenager Anthony Cornelius Fatally Shot, Suspect Sought
9 mins ago
Phoenix Tragedy: Teenager Anthony Cornelius Fatally Shot, Suspect Sought
Body Found in Dumpster Fire Sparks 'Suspicious' Death Investigation in San Antonio
9 mins ago
Body Found in Dumpster Fire Sparks 'Suspicious' Death Investigation in San Antonio
Latest Headlines
World News
Somali Citizens Protest Against Ethiopian Maritime Encroachment
2 mins
Somali Citizens Protest Against Ethiopian Maritime Encroachment
Study Reveals High Substance Use Disorders in Certain Cancer Survivors
2 mins
Study Reveals High Substance Use Disorders in Certain Cancer Survivors
Chelsea Footballer Ben Chilwell's Tribute to Young Fan Killed in Road Accident
2 mins
Chelsea Footballer Ben Chilwell's Tribute to Young Fan Killed in Road Accident
Significant Political Shift: Romaine Morrison Switches Affiliation from JLP to PNP
2 mins
Significant Political Shift: Romaine Morrison Switches Affiliation from JLP to PNP
Law Society of Kenya Investigates President Ruto's Alleged Constitutional Violations
3 mins
Law Society of Kenya Investigates President Ruto's Alleged Constitutional Violations
Utah Braces for Storm with Array of Indoor Activities
3 mins
Utah Braces for Storm with Array of Indoor Activities
SCHSL 2023 Championships a Resounding Success; Discussions on Future Events and Rules Underway
4 mins
SCHSL 2023 Championships a Resounding Success; Discussions on Future Events and Rules Underway
Republican Senators Oppose HHS Rule on Affirming Gender Identity in Foster Care
4 mins
Republican Senators Oppose HHS Rule on Affirming Gender Identity in Foster Care
Cobblers' Preparations for Wigan Athletic Clash Shadowed by Fitness Concerns
4 mins
Cobblers' Preparations for Wigan Athletic Clash Shadowed by Fitness Concerns
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
38 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
41 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
3 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
4 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
7 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app