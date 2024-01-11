Winnipeg Initiates Major Snow-Clearing Operation Amid Season’s First Snowfall

Winter has arrived with a vengeance in Winnipeg, as the city becomes the latest victim of an Alberta clipper. The city is bracing for its first significant snowfall of the season—a robust 15 centimeters of snow expected to blanket the Red River Valley over a 36-hour period. This unexpected snowstorm has prompted an unprecedented snow-clearing operation, one that has seen the Public Works department deploying an armada of approximately 100 pieces of heavy equipment on Wednesday night.

Expedited Snow Clearing Operations

The initial phase of the operation focused on clearing priority one routes—those being the busiest streets and thoroughfares of the city. Yet, the scope of the operation is set to expand, with plans to include bus routes and collector streets. This rapid response to the snowfall is critical for maintaining functional transportation networks, and the city’s snow-clearing team is more than up to the task, having recently expanded its fleet from 31 to 46 snow plows.

The Alberta Clipper’s Effect

The Alberta clipper—a fast-moving low-pressure area—is expected to taper off by Thursday night. Once the snowstorm has subsided, the city plans to deploy over 300 pieces of heavy equipment for a final, comprehensive clearing of the streets. This operation is somewhat unusual for Winnipeg in January, a month typically dominated by ice control efforts.

Navigating the Snow-Covered Streets

The Public Works department is advising motorists to exercise caution while driving in these adverse weather conditions. Maintaining a safe distance from snow-clearing equipment is vital, as is making eye contact with operators before attempting to pass. The department is urging drivers to be mindful of the ongoing operation, a necessary inconvenience that will ensure the city’s streets are safe and navigable despite the formidable snowfall.