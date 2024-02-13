Wild Ken Hill's 50-Acre Habitat Bank: A Trailblazing Model for Biodiversity Net Gain

Yesterday, Wild Ken Hill, a trailblazing rewilding farm in England, earned approval to transform 50 acres of arable land into a thriving 'habitat bank.' This ambitious initiative aims to cultivate a rich mosaic of diverse habitats, including wildlife ponds, native woodland, scrub, and hedgerows, to bolster biodiversity and create sanctuaries for local fauna.

Rewilding the English Countryside

Wild Ken Hill embarked on its rewilding journey five years ago, devoting around a third of its 4,000 acres to nature. The farm has since become a sanctuary for endangered species and a shining example of how agriculture and conservation can coexist harmoniously.

By introducing beavers, rare-breed cattle, and ponies, the farm has successfully reintroduced key species to the landscape. These animals play a crucial role in maintaining and enhancing the ecosystem, as they graze, browse, and engineer the environment in ways that promote biodiversity.

Biodiversity Net Gain: A New Era for Developers

As of February 12, 2024, biodiversity net gain (BNG) is mandatory for major developments in England. Developers must now ensure that their projects result in at least a 10% increase in biodiversity value compared to pre-development conditions.

To achieve these ambitious targets, developers are encouraged to involve ecologists early in the design process. Specialists like Buro Happold collaborate closely with clients to integrate BNG into projects effectively.

The statutory biodiversity metric tool is essential for calculating BNG, and developers must provide specific information in their planning applications. This includes biodiversity values, habitat surveys, and biodiversity gain plans.

Wild Ken Hill's Habitat Bank: A Model for Success

Wild Ken Hill's habitat bank serves as a model for successful biodiversity net gain implementation. The farm's regenerative organic farming and conservation practices, such as wetland improvements, demonstrate the potential for rewilding initiatives to restore and enhance the natural world.

With the approval of its 50-acre habitat bank, Wild Ken Hill continues to push the boundaries of rewilding and conservation, proving that it is possible to create a more sustainable and biodiverse future for England's countryside.

As the world grapples with the urgent need to address biodiversity loss and climate change, Wild Ken Hill's innovative approach offers a beacon of hope and a roadmap for others to follow.

Key Points:

Wild Ken Hill received approval to convert 50 acres of arable land into a 'habitat bank' for promoting biodiversity.

Biodiversity net gain is now mandatory for major developments in England, requiring at least a 10% increase in biodiversity value.

Developers must involve ecologists early in the design process and provide specific information in planning applications.

Wild Ken Hill's rewilding efforts demonstrate the potential for coexistence between agriculture and conservation.

By embracing the principles of biodiversity net gain and following the example set by Wild Ken Hill, we can work towards a more sustainable, biodiverse, and thriving future for all.