Viral Video of Pet Tiger Chasing Man Stirs Controversy

An electrifying video capturing a pet tiger chasing a man in a lavish Dubai mansion has set the internet abuzz, garnering over four million views. The video, shared by the Instagram page Billionaire’s Life Style, has elicited a flurry of reactions, ranging from amusement to deep-seated concern for the creature’s well-being.

Amusement Turns to Fear

The footage reveals a man, initially all smiles, being pursued by the tiger. The playful chase swiftly escalates into a potentially dangerous situation when the man trips and falls, with the tiger continuing its aggressive approach. The man then swiftly regains his footing and attempts to escape, his initial amusement replaced by palpable fear.

The Internet Reacts

The spectacle has sparked a heated online debate. While some find the incident an entertaining glimpse into the opulent lifestyle of the uber-rich, others have expressed apprehensions about the wild animal’s welfare. Critics argue that such magnificent creatures deserve freedom and should not be confined to a house, let alone kept as pets. The video has also ignited discussions about the inherent dangers and ethical considerations of keeping wild animals as pets.

Legal Implications

It’s worth noting that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) imposed a ban on the private ownership and trade of wild and dangerous animals in 2017. This law was introduced with the intention of discouraging citizens from keeping wild animals as pets and ensuring public safety. Zoos, wildlife parks, circuses, breeding, and research centers are the only exceptions to this rule. Violation of this law attracts a hefty fine of $136,000 or a six-month jail term, and the public is urged to report any instances of wild animals being maintained as pets.