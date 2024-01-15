en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Wildlife

Viral Video of Pet Tiger Chasing Man Stirs Controversy

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:48 am EST
Viral Video of Pet Tiger Chasing Man Stirs Controversy

An electrifying video capturing a pet tiger chasing a man in a lavish Dubai mansion has set the internet abuzz, garnering over four million views. The video, shared by the Instagram page Billionaire’s Life Style, has elicited a flurry of reactions, ranging from amusement to deep-seated concern for the creature’s well-being.

Amusement Turns to Fear

The footage reveals a man, initially all smiles, being pursued by the tiger. The playful chase swiftly escalates into a potentially dangerous situation when the man trips and falls, with the tiger continuing its aggressive approach. The man then swiftly regains his footing and attempts to escape, his initial amusement replaced by palpable fear.

The Internet Reacts

The spectacle has sparked a heated online debate. While some find the incident an entertaining glimpse into the opulent lifestyle of the uber-rich, others have expressed apprehensions about the wild animal’s welfare. Critics argue that such magnificent creatures deserve freedom and should not be confined to a house, let alone kept as pets. The video has also ignited discussions about the inherent dangers and ethical considerations of keeping wild animals as pets.

Legal Implications

It’s worth noting that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) imposed a ban on the private ownership and trade of wild and dangerous animals in 2017. This law was introduced with the intention of discouraging citizens from keeping wild animals as pets and ensuring public safety. Zoos, wildlife parks, circuses, breeding, and research centers are the only exceptions to this rule. Violation of this law attracts a hefty fine of $136,000 or a six-month jail term, and the public is urged to report any instances of wild animals being maintained as pets.

0
Wildlife
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Wildlife

See more
7 mins ago
Dense Fog Blankets Delhi: Disruptions in Air and Rail Services Expected
Delhi, the capital of India, is under a blanket of dense fog, as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The fog has drastically dropped visibility to between 200-500 meters, causing significant disruptions in air and rail travel. According to reports, these conditions are expected to continue for the next three days. Impact on Flights
Dense Fog Blankets Delhi: Disruptions in Air and Rail Services Expected
Brave Friends Save Boy from Tiger Attack in Dehradun
2 hours ago
Brave Friends Save Boy from Tiger Attack in Dehradun
Child Critically Injured in Crocodile Attack at Kakadu National Park
2 hours ago
Child Critically Injured in Crocodile Attack at Kakadu National Park
Dolphins Join Surfers at Rincon Beach: A Serendipitous Encounter
8 mins ago
Dolphins Join Surfers at Rincon Beach: A Serendipitous Encounter
Kenya's Bold Move: Relocating Black Rhinos for Conservation
10 mins ago
Kenya's Bold Move: Relocating Black Rhinos for Conservation
Queensland's Crocodile Sightings Reach Record High, Igniting Culling Debate
1 hour ago
Queensland's Crocodile Sightings Reach Record High, Igniting Culling Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
TGA Monitors Neuropsychiatric Risks in Children Using Asthma Drug Montelukast
6 seconds
TGA Monitors Neuropsychiatric Risks in Children Using Asthma Drug Montelukast
Oxfam Report Reveals Surge in Global Inequality Since Covid Pandemic
6 seconds
Oxfam Report Reveals Surge in Global Inequality Since Covid Pandemic
Lobi Stars Boosted by Return of Key Players Ahead of Kano Pillars Clash
10 seconds
Lobi Stars Boosted by Return of Key Players Ahead of Kano Pillars Clash
Mysterious Death in Karachi Hotel: Cause of Death Pending Postmortem
20 seconds
Mysterious Death in Karachi Hotel: Cause of Death Pending Postmortem
NSW GP Triumphs Against $238,000 Coeliac Disease Lawsuit
27 seconds
NSW GP Triumphs Against $238,000 Coeliac Disease Lawsuit
COVID-19 JN.1 Variant Emerges as Dominant Strain in West Bengal, India
35 seconds
COVID-19 JN.1 Variant Emerges as Dominant Strain in West Bengal, India
Local Foundation Fights Food Insecurity with Fresh Produce in Dillon County
46 seconds
Local Foundation Fights Food Insecurity with Fresh Produce in Dillon County
Cleveland Guardians Welcome Dan Puente Amidst Major Coaching Staff Reshuffle
47 seconds
Cleveland Guardians Welcome Dan Puente Amidst Major Coaching Staff Reshuffle
Brandon Thomas-Asante's Potential Hat-trick: Awaiting Official Confirmation
50 seconds
Brandon Thomas-Asante's Potential Hat-trick: Awaiting Official Confirmation
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app