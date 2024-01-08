en English
Wildlife

Viral Baby Capybara ‘Eve’ Charms the Internet with ‘Thriller’ Dance Moves

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:50 pm EST
Viral Baby Capybara ‘Eve’ Charms the Internet with ‘Thriller’ Dance Moves

The Zoological Wildlife Foundation in Miami has introduced to the world a charming baby capybara affectionately named ‘Eve.’ The three-month-old capybara has swiftly gained global attention and adoration, not for her cuteness alone but for her footloose moves that mimic those from Michael Jackson’s iconic ‘Thriller.’ Eve’s spontaneous morning swim transformed into a dance sensation that has since captured the hearts of the internet, amassing nearly 125 million views on Instagram.

From Christmas Eve to Dance Sensation

Eve’s story started on Christmas Eve when she arrived at the foundation. Inspired by the occasion, the foundation decided to name her ‘Eve.’ Little did they know, this endearing capybara was about to bring a delightful surprise. A video capturing Eve playfully mimicking the dance moves from ‘Thriller’ during her morning swim swiftly went viral, transforming her into an internet sensation overnight.

Public’s Response and the Power of Social Media

The global reaction to Eve’s dance has been overwhelmingly positive. Many have found her dancing skills both endearing and relatable, bringing a light-hearted cheer to their day. The incident underscores the significant role social media plays in drawing attention to animals and wildlife foundations. Matt Dillon, the spokesperson for the foundation, expressed his excitement over the global reception, emphasizing the joy Eve’s dance brought to millions.

Meet Eve in Person

Following her viral fame, the foundation has announced that Eve will start meeting the public in person this week. The announcement has sparked anticipation among the public, with many eager to encounter the dancing capybara.

This delightful episode of Eve’s viral dance serves as a testament to the unexpected ways in which animals can bring joy and wonder. It also highlights the role social media can play in spotlighting the work of wildlife foundations and the fascinating creatures they care for.

Wildlife
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

