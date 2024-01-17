Vermont Animal Welfare Groups File Lawsuit Over New Hunting and Trapping Regulations

In a significant development, multiple animal welfare organizations in Vermont have filed a lawsuit against the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board, the state Fish & Wildlife Department, and Commissioner Chris Herrick. The lawsuit comes in response to new hunting and trapping rules approved in December 2022, which the plaintiffs argue do not adequately protect people and pets from risks associated with trapping and hunting coyotes with dogs.

Advertisment

New Regulations in Dispute

The group of plaintiffs includes Protect Our Wildlife Vermont, Animal Wellness Action, the Center for a Humane Economy, and the Vermont Wildlife Coalition. They assert that the newly approved regulations contravene the intent of two laws passed by state lawmakers in 2022. Act 159 was designed to make trapping more humane by adjusting permissible trap types and locations, while Act 165 sought to regulate coyote hunting with dogs, mandating greater control over hunting hounds to minimize conflicts.

Legislative Committee Objections and Lawsuit Implications

Advertisment

The Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules has formally objected that the new rules do not sufficiently ensure safety, effectively shifting the burden of proof to the state in any ensuing legal action. This development has increased the Fish & Wildlife Department's vulnerability to lawsuits. Despite the Committee's objection, the Department has proceeded to open permit applications for coyote hunting with dogs.

Plaintiffs' Concerns and Demands

The lawsuit calls for an immediate reinstatement of the moratorium on hunting coyotes with dogs and seeks a court ruling to nullify both sets of regulations. The plaintiffs argue that the new rules do not address the control issue with GPS-collared dogs. Moreover, they claim that the regulations fail to establish adequate setbacks for traps, particularly near public trails on private land. As of now, the Vermont Attorney General's Office, which is responsible for defending the state against lawsuits, has not been served the lawsuit and therefore has not commented on the matter.