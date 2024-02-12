Uzbekistan Pledges to Reintroduce Asiatic Cheetahs and Fortify Protection for Migratory Species

February 12, 2024 - A glimmer of hope emerges for the Asiatic cheetah, a species that has vanished from Uzbekistan due to human activities. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced the nation's commitment to reintroduce the Asiatic cheetah at the 14th Conference of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS CoP14). The event took place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, where the urgent need to protect migratory species and their habitats was the central theme.

A Sobering Reality

The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) shed light on the grim situation of migratory species worldwide. According to their report, 44% of migratory species populations have dwindled, and a staggering 1 in 5 are now facing the threat of extinction. Habitat loss and overexploitation are among the key threats exacerbating the crisis.

The WCS emphasized, "International cooperation is essential for the conservation of migratory species and their ecosystems."

Uzbekistan's Unwavering Commitment

Uzbekistan has taken significant strides in strengthening its legal framework and institutional system to conserve migratory species. In the past 50 years, more than 100 species have disappeared, a fact that President Mirziyoyev highlighted as a call to action.

Over the years, Uzbekistan has tripled the number of protected natural areas and established new nurseries for breeding wild animals. During the CMS CoP14, the President expressed Uzbekistan's readiness to mobilize efforts and resources to protect migratory species during their chairmanship of the Convention from 2024 to 2027.

President Mirziyoyev stated, "Uzbekistan supports the development and adoption of a Program of Measures to create environmental corridors and barrier-free migration of animals."

A Global Effort

During the meeting, the Executive Secretary of the CMS announced the launch of the first State of the World's Migratory Species report. Central Asian officials discussed transboundary cooperation and the growth of protected areas for migratory routes.

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon emphasized, "The urgency of fighting climate change and protecting the environment cannot be overstated."

Ministers from various countries shared their experiences in conservation efforts for migratory species, highlighting initiatives to protect various species and establish transboundary landscape management.

As a true journalist, I deliver both the overview and intricate details of this significant development. Uzbekistan's commitment to reintroducing the Asiatic cheetah and strengthening the protection of migratory species is a testament to the power of international cooperation and the global will to preserve the planet's biodiversity.

With the reintroduction of the Asiatic cheetah, Uzbekistan aims to restore the delicate balance of its ecosystem, serving as a beacon of hope for other nations to follow suit. The world watches with bated breath as this ambitious project unfolds, a symbol of unity and determination in the face of adversity.