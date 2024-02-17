Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024: A Celebration of Ocean Wonders and Conservation

On a crisp London evening, the underwater world's luminaries gathered to shine a light on the mysteries of the deep, revealing sights unseen by the terrestrial masses. Amidst the fervent anticipation, Alex Dawson of Sweden was crowned the Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 for his evocative portrayal 'Whale Bones,' a stark reminder of the haunting aftermath of whaling. This year's contest, drawing over 6,500 entries from across the globe in 13 categories, not only celebrated the beauty beneath the waves but also underscored the urgent narrative of marine conservation.

A Spectrum of Underwater Wonders

The UPY2024 showcased an astonishing array of life and landscapes beneath the waves, as seen through the lenses of photographers who ventured into the planet's last frontier. Rafael Fernandez Caballero mesmerized the judges with his intimate whale portraits, clinching awards in both the Portrait and Behavior categories. Meanwhile, the US's Lisa Stengel emerged as the Up & Coming Underwater Photographer of the Year, with her vivid snapshot of a mahi-mahi in the throes of a hunt, a sardine its prize. The UK's own Jenny Stock captured the British Underwater Photographer of the Year title with 'Star Attraction,' a tableau of brittle stars and a purple sea urchin, weaving a narrative of the ocean's fragile beauty.

Conservation Through the Lens

In an age where the oceans face unprecedented threats, the role of photographers in conservation has never been more pivotal. Nuno Sá of Portugal was awarded the 'Save Our Seas Foundation' Marine Conservation Photographer of the Year for his heart-wrenching image 'Saving Goliath,' which captures the human effort to rescue a stranded sperm whale. This category underscores the competition's commitment to not just celebrate underwater photography but to champion the cause of marine conservation, using imagery to spark global conversations on the need to safeguard our seas.

The Global Gathering of Underwater Storytellers

The UPY2024 awards ceremony in London was more than an event; it was a convergence of visionaries dedicated to bringing the underwater universe to the surface. With participants from every corner of the globe, the competition highlights the universal language of photography and its power to unite us in wonder and advocacy. The full Winners' gallery and the complimentary Yearbook offer a treasure trove of this year's entries, a testament to the enduring allure and importance of the marine world. The UPY team extends its gratitude to all the photographers, sponsors, and partners who contributed to the success of this year's celebration of underwater photography.

As the curtains close on another year of the Underwater Photographer of the Year competition, the images bestowed upon us serve as beacons of hope, wonder, and a call to action. They remind us of the beauty that lies beneath the waves, the stories untold, and the collective responsibility we bear in conserving this critical part of our planet. With each photograph, the underwater world is brought closer to the hearts and minds of people everywhere, urging us to look, learn, and protect.