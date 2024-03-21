UBC Scientists Uncover New Killer Whale Population Hunting in Open Ocean

Scientists at the University of British Columbia have made a groundbreaking discovery, identifying a potentially new population of killer whales that exhibit unique hunting behaviors in the open ocean. This group, observed hunting large marine mammals and even a leatherback turtle, has sparked significant interest for its distinct characteristics and predatory strategies.

Unprecedented Observations

Between 1997 and 2021, researchers documented nine encounters with this group of 49 orcas, predominantly off the coasts of California and Oregon. In one notable incident, approximately 35 killer whales were witnessed hunting a herd of nine sperm whales, successfully isolating and preying upon one after an intense chase. This and other observations have led researchers to believe these orcas belong to a unique subpopulation, tentatively named 'oceanics' due to their open ocean hunting locale and previously undocumented behavior.

Dietary Diversity and Identification

What sets these orcas apart is not just their hunting grounds but also their varied diet, which includes sperm whales, elephant seals, dolphins, and even a leatherback turtle. This dietary diversity suggests adaptability and a broad hunting strategy unseen in other known orca populations. Researchers have been able to distinguish these orcas from others through distinctive cookie-cutter shark bite scars and unique patches on their fins and saddles, hinting at a separate group with its own hunting culture and social structures.

Implications for Marine Ecology

This discovery opens new avenues for understanding killer whale behavior and the complex dynamics of marine ecosystems. By studying these 'oceanic' orcas further, scientists hope to gain insights into their social structures, hunting techniques, and interactions with other marine species. Additionally, this finding underscores the vast unknowns of our oceans and the importance of continued exploration and conservation efforts to protect these apex predators and their habitats.