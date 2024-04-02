Two rare black bear cubs rescued, trafficker arrested in Bandarban

A significant operation against wildlife trafficking in Bandarban led to the rescue of two rare bear cubs, believed to be Asiatic black bears, and the arrest of a man. Md Alauddin, 24, was detained during a raid on the Alikadam-Chakria Road, marking a critical step in combating illegal wildlife trade in the region.

Crackdown on Illegal Trade

The operation, spearheaded by District Police Superintendent Saikat Shahin, was based on confidential intelligence. It targeted the Shibatali Para area in Alikadam, resulting in Alauddin's capture while transporting the bear cubs on a motorcycle. One of the cubs was found in an unconscious state, highlighting the perilous conditions faced by animals caught in the trafficking network.

Plans for the Rescued Bears

Following the rescue, discussions with the Forest Department have centered on relocating the bear cubs to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Chakaria, a move aimed at providing them with a safe habitat. This initiative underscores the ongoing efforts to protect wildlife and disrupt trafficking chains that threaten biodiversity in Bangladesh.

Enhanced Vigilance

Superintendent Shahin emphasized the increased vigilance against wildlife trafficking, especially in the forested areas of Bandarban. The arrest and rescue operation serves as a reminder of the challenges facing wildlife conservation and the importance of inter-agency collaboration to safeguard endangered species from illegal trade practices.

The rescue of the Asiatic black bear cubs not only highlights the critical threat posed by wildlife trafficking but also reflects the commitment of local authorities to combat this illegal activity. As efforts continue, it remains imperative for communities and conservationists to work together in preserving the rich biodiversity of the region.