The tuataras, ancient reptiles of New Zealand, have made a remarkable comeback on Tiritiri Matangi Island after a century-long absence. A recent survey has painted a promising picture for the tuatara population, which was reintroduced to the island two decades ago. The survey recorded 79 tuatara, indicating robust population growth for this species that was last seen on the island in 1902.

A Celebrated Return

In 2003, 60 Northern tuataras were translocated from Middle Island to Tiritiri Matangi as part of a conservation initiative to reestablish the species. The tuatara, a creature that has been around for over 200 million years, had vanished from the island. The recent survey, led by Dr. Graham Ussher of RMA Ecology Ltd and the Supporters of Tiritiri Matangi Inc, recorded an increase in population, including 10 tuataras from the original group introduced in 2003.

Indicators of a Thriving Population

The survey captured tuatara ranging from 80g and 295mm to 1,100g and 642mm in size, indicating a healthy and breeding population. These findings suggest a diverse genetic base that has been breeding consistently since reintroduction, and is supported by the island's abundant insect life.

Collaborative Conservation Success

The conservation success story is a testament to the combined efforts of the Supporters of Tiritiri Matangi, volunteers, and the Department of Conservation (DOC) over the past 40 years. The data from this survey will guide further conservation measures and support ongoing efforts to preserve this unique species. The Tiritiri Matangi Tuatara Conservation Project continues to work towards the species' preservation, with support from partners and stakeholders.

Booster Wine Group, through its Spinyback wine brand named after the tuatara, contributes part of its sales to tuatara conservation. Louis Vavasour, CEO of Booster Wine Group, exemplifies corporate support for conservation initiatives, demonstrating the critical role businesses can play in supporting biodiversity.