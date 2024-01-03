en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Wildlife

The Elusive Mystery of Great White Shark Reproduction

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:17 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:32 pm EST
The Elusive Mystery of Great White Shark Reproduction

On December 28, 2023, a 15-year-old surfer met with a tragic incident at Ethel Beach in Innes National Park, South Australia – a great white shark attack. This unfortunate event brings to the forefront an elusive mystery that researchers have been grappling with for years – the mating and birthing habits of great white sharks. Despite being a popular subject for documentaries and scientific research, these magnificent creatures have kept their reproductive secrets well hidden.

The Enigma of Great White Shark Reproduction

The mystery surrounding the mating rituals and birthing locations of great white sharks is not a trivial one. These aspects are considered crucial for understanding the species’ population dynamics, recovery, and implications for human-shark interactions. Great white sharks are slow to recover as females bear only a handful of pups every two years and mature at considerable sizes. Understanding their reproduction could provide vital clues to their survival and interaction with humans.

Two Populations, One Mystery

Since the protection of great white sharks in 1999, two distinct populations have been identified in Australian waters. Yet, the nursery areas where the young ones are born and nurtured remain a mystery. Even technological advancements like Google Maps, which inaccurately marked shark breeding sites in South Australia, had to remove these locations after inquiry, underscoring the lack of definitive data.

Tagging the Great White: A Step Towards Unraveling The Mystery

The CSIRO’s tagging efforts, including satellite and acoustic tags, have provided some insights, but the lack of data on juveniles in the south-western population and the vastness of the potential habitats like the Great Australian Bight pose significant challenges. Researchers, including Flinders University’s Charlie Huveneers, have speculated based on anecdotal evidence, such as drone footage and oil rig sightings, but definitive documentation is lacking. More tagging, particularly of mature females, could reveal patterns related to reproduction. However, the mating behaviors of great whites continue to remain an unsolved mystery.

0
Wildlife
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Palamu Tiger Reserve Conducts Comprehensive Bird Survey, Plans to Boost Bird Watching Tourism

By Rafia Tasleem

SeaWorld San Diego's Remarkable Year of Marine Animal Rescues

By Rafia Tasleem

American Lobster Buoy Travels Over 3,000 Miles to Wash Up on Jersey's Shores

By Quadri Adejumo

New Zealand's Hawke's Bay Witnesses Extraordinary Pohutukawa Bloom: An Ecological Perspective

By BNN Correspondents

Jiangxi Province in China Initiates Landmark Regulation to Curb Phosph ...
@China · 1 hour
Jiangxi Province in China Initiates Landmark Regulation to Curb Phosph ...
heart comment 0
Euro-Siberian Common Shelducks Unexpectedly Spotted in Burdwan After Several Decades

By BNN Correspondents

Euro-Siberian Common Shelducks Unexpectedly Spotted in Burdwan After Several Decades
South Carolina Faces Invasive Tegu Lizard Threat

By BNN Correspondents

South Carolina Faces Invasive Tegu Lizard Threat
Surviving a Bullet to the Brain: Arik Matson’s Inspiring Journey in ‘The Weight of the Crown’

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Surviving a Bullet to the Brain: Arik Matson's Inspiring Journey in 'The Weight of the Crown'
Everland to Introduce Korea’s Twin Pandas to the Public

By BNN Correspondents

Everland to Introduce Korea's Twin Pandas to the Public
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia in the Grip of Severe Housing Crisis: Escalating Homelessness and the Call for Change
25 seconds
Australia in the Grip of Severe Housing Crisis: Escalating Homelessness and the Call for Change
Ijaw Youth Council Advocates for Relocation of Oil Companies to Niger Delta
37 seconds
Ijaw Youth Council Advocates for Relocation of Oil Companies to Niger Delta
Prescott Ushers in 2024: A Look at the City's Recent Developments
41 seconds
Prescott Ushers in 2024: A Look at the City's Recent Developments
Hampton Talbots Triumphs Over Highlands Rams in Section Opener
42 seconds
Hampton Talbots Triumphs Over Highlands Rams in Section Opener
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Clinches NBA Western Conference Player of the Week Honors
46 seconds
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Clinches NBA Western Conference Player of the Week Honors
Canadian Parliament Drafts Guidelines for Guest Recognition Following Controversial Incident
47 seconds
Canadian Parliament Drafts Guidelines for Guest Recognition Following Controversial Incident
AFN Board to Decide on Audit Committee's Findings Amid Corruption Concerns
49 seconds
AFN Board to Decide on Audit Committee's Findings Amid Corruption Concerns
Arizona Chronicles: A Glimpse into Recent Developments
56 seconds
Arizona Chronicles: A Glimpse into Recent Developments
Green Bay Packers Revamp Practice Squad with New Signings
59 seconds
Green Bay Packers Revamp Practice Squad with New Signings
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
56 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
4 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
Smith's Food and Drug to Open New Distribution Center, Hiring 80 New Employees
5 hours
Smith's Food and Drug to Open New Distribution Center, Hiring 80 New Employees

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app