Thai Official Orders Sterilization and Relocation of Macaques

In the picturesque district of Hua Hin in Thailand, a pressing ecological issue has been disrupting the serene life of local residents and businesses for over a decade. The problem at hand is the overpopulation of long-tailed macaques, a species protected by the 2019 Wildlife Conservation Act. These wild macaques have been causing considerable trouble by invading human territories, scavenging for food, and even stealing directly from residents and tourists alike.

Government Intervention to Address the Macaque Problem

In response to this ongoing issue, Pol Gen Patcharawat Wongsuwan, the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of Thailand, has ordered officials to expedite their efforts towards resolving the macaque overpopulation problem. The minister has directed a two-pronged strategy: sterilization and relocation of the macaques from populated areas.

Collaboration for Wildlife Conservation

To execute this directive, the Wildlife Conservation Office and the Third Park and Forest Conservation Office, both under the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP), are collaborating with local authorities. Their shared objective is to ensure animal welfare while also protecting public safety and promoting community well-being.

Previous Efforts and New Strategy

Prior efforts to control the macaque population, including a capture and relocation program initiated in 2017, have proven ineffective. However, the current strategy involves not only capturing and sterilizing the macaques but also behaviorally conditioning them before relocating them to suitable wildlife sanctuaries. This comprehensive plan aims to create a sustainable solution to the macaque problem in Hua Hin, helping to bring back peace and order to the local community while also ensuring the well-being of the macaques.