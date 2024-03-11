Telangana Police's Trained Eagles: First in India to Tackle Rogue Drones

Close to three years of meticulous training has culminated in a significant achievement for the Telangana Police, as their trained eagles have demonstrated the capability to intercept and take down drones. This innovative approach to security was showcased in a demonstration attended by Director General of Police Ravi Gupta and other senior officials at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy on the outskirts of Hyderabad. This marks the first instance of such a tactic being employed by a police force in India, setting a precedent for unconventional security measures.

Advertisment

Training and Preparation

The inception of the eagle squad dates back to July 2020, when the Telangana Police embarked on this novel initiative. With approvals from the Home and Finance departments, the project aimed to create a dedicated squad to bolster internal security, especially during VVIP visits and public gatherings. Two professionals, a local from Hyderabad and another from Kolkata, were enlisted to train three eagle chicks. Over two years, these eagles were meticulously trained to identify and neutralize drones, demonstrating a high success rate in their interception capabilities.

Operational Capabilities and Future Prospects

Advertisment

Beyond mere interception, one of the eagles has been equipped with a surveillance camera, providing high-quality imagery of targets, thus adding a reconnaissance element to their role. The eagles' training, involving an hour of daily exercises, has ensured they are well-prepared for real-world scenarios. With the successful demonstration, plans are underway to formally integrate these eagles into the Telangana Police's Internal Security Wing, creating a specialized squad dedicated to combating rogue drones.

Setting a Global Benchmark

This initiative by the Telangana Police not only positions it as the first in India but also as the second globally, to incorporate eagles into security operations, following the Netherlands. This pioneering approach highlights the potential for integrating natural abilities with modern security needs, offering a new dimension to the concept of surveillance and protection. As the project transitions from experimental to operational phases, it sets a benchmark for innovation in law enforcement tactics worldwide.

The Telangana Police's eagle squad represents a groundbreaking stride in adapting to evolving security challenges. By harnessing the natural predatory skills of eagles to counteract the threats posed by rogue drones, this initiative not only showcases ingenuity but also underscores the importance of symbiotic relationships between technology and nature in safeguarding public spaces. As this project moves forward, it will be intriguing to observe how this blend of natural instincts and technological advancements reshapes the landscape of security operations.