Tears of a Bison: Viral Video Sparks Emotional Reaction, But What is The Reality?

Emotions ran high on the internet as a video of a bison, seemingly shedding a tear, rapidly amassed over two million views within two days of its posting on Instagram. The poignant visual, captured by photographer Chris Henry in Northern Utah during the winter of 2022, shows the creature standing alone in a cold and desolate landscape, closing its eyes as a tear rolls down its face. This spectacle has prompted a significant response from viewers worldwide, stirring feelings of heartache and guilt.

Interpreting the Tear

Many viewers have interpreted the bison’s tear as a symbol of the suffering endured by animals due to human-caused environmental destruction. Comments on social media reflect a sense of guilt and sadness among viewers, with some admitting that the sight of the bison crying moved them to tears themselves.

Physiological Mechanism or Emotional Distress?

Despite the emotional reactions it has triggered, it is crucial to understand that bisons, like other animals, have a natural physiological mechanism to produce tears. This mechanism serves essential functions such as eye lubrication, irritant removal, and infection prevention. The act of shedding tears in bisons is not necessarily indicative of emotional distress as it is in humans. Therefore, the tear shed by the bison in the video should not be automatically associated with emotional distress or sadness.

The Need for Further Research

The wave of empathy sparked by this video underscores the need for further research to better understand the emotional complexities of bison and other animals. As humans, it is often our instinct to anthropomorphize animal behavior. However, understanding the actual motivations and emotional states of animals requires rigorous scientific study. It is both a challenge and an opportunity for the scientific community to delve deeper into the emotional lives of these majestic creatures.