en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Wildlife

Tears of a Bison: Viral Video Sparks Emotional Reaction, But What is The Reality?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:52 am EST
Tears of a Bison: Viral Video Sparks Emotional Reaction, But What is The Reality?

Emotions ran high on the internet as a video of a bison, seemingly shedding a tear, rapidly amassed over two million views within two days of its posting on Instagram. The poignant visual, captured by photographer Chris Henry in Northern Utah during the winter of 2022, shows the creature standing alone in a cold and desolate landscape, closing its eyes as a tear rolls down its face. This spectacle has prompted a significant response from viewers worldwide, stirring feelings of heartache and guilt.

Interpreting the Tear

Many viewers have interpreted the bison’s tear as a symbol of the suffering endured by animals due to human-caused environmental destruction. Comments on social media reflect a sense of guilt and sadness among viewers, with some admitting that the sight of the bison crying moved them to tears themselves.

Physiological Mechanism or Emotional Distress?

Despite the emotional reactions it has triggered, it is crucial to understand that bisons, like other animals, have a natural physiological mechanism to produce tears. This mechanism serves essential functions such as eye lubrication, irritant removal, and infection prevention. The act of shedding tears in bisons is not necessarily indicative of emotional distress as it is in humans. Therefore, the tear shed by the bison in the video should not be automatically associated with emotional distress or sadness.

The Need for Further Research

The wave of empathy sparked by this video underscores the need for further research to better understand the emotional complexities of bison and other animals. As humans, it is often our instinct to anthropomorphize animal behavior. However, understanding the actual motivations and emotional states of animals requires rigorous scientific study. It is both a challenge and an opportunity for the scientific community to delve deeper into the emotional lives of these majestic creatures.

0
Wildlife
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Leopard Incident in Pilibhit Highlights Need for Wildlife Protection Measures

By Rafia Tasleem

Ocean Sunfish: The Unexpected Threat to Sydney to Hobart Yacht Racers

By Salman Khan

Sacred Stones in Indian Village Revealed as Dinosaur Eggs: A Blend of Science and Tradition

By Rafia Tasleem

Zimbabwean Guide's Terrifying Encounter Highlights Dangers of Wildlife ...
@Travel & Tourism · 2 hours
Zimbabwean Guide's Terrifying Encounter Highlights Dangers of Wildlife ...
heart comment 0
Speak Whale? Technological Innovations Propel Bioacoustics into New Era

By Rafia Tasleem

Speak Whale? Technological Innovations Propel Bioacoustics into New Era
National Parks Service: A Social Media Hit as Park Visitations Surge

By Hadeel Hashem

National Parks Service: A Social Media Hit as Park Visitations Surge
Surfer Succumbs to Fatal Shark Attack in Maui, Hawaii

By Nitish Verma

Surfer Succumbs to Fatal Shark Attack in Maui, Hawaii
Georgia Police Officer Saves Owl, Highlights U.S. Owl Species’ Plight

By Bijay Laxmi

Georgia Police Officer Saves Owl, Highlights U.S. Owl Species' Plight
Latest Headlines
World News
Kerala's SFI Burns Governor's Effigy in New Year's Eve Protest Against 'Saffronisation of Universities'
28 seconds
Kerala's SFI Burns Governor's Effigy in New Year's Eve Protest Against 'Saffronisation of Universities'
Novak Djokovic Eyes New Heights in 2024: Aims to Break More Records
49 seconds
Novak Djokovic Eyes New Heights in 2024: Aims to Break More Records
Israelis Call for New Elections Amid Anti-Government Protests
1 min
Israelis Call for New Elections Amid Anti-Government Protests
BJP Leader Hints at New Stance on PoK: A Shift in Kashmir Dynamics?
1 min
BJP Leader Hints at New Stance on PoK: A Shift in Kashmir Dynamics?
Congress' Lakshman Singh Downplays Rahul Gandhi's Significance
2 mins
Congress' Lakshman Singh Downplays Rahul Gandhi's Significance
India's 2023 Retrospective: A Year of Achievements and Challenges
2 mins
India's 2023 Retrospective: A Year of Achievements and Challenges
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
2 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Macklin Celebrini Shines as Canada Triumphs Over Germany at the World Juniors
2 mins
Macklin Celebrini Shines as Canada Triumphs Over Germany at the World Juniors
Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr Faces Potential AFCON Disappointment Due to Injury
2 mins
Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr Faces Potential AFCON Disappointment Due to Injury
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
2 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
11 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
14 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
36 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
56 mins
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
1 hour
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app