Spider Webs: Nature's Surprising Traps for Environmental DNA

In a groundbreaking study, researchers from Curtin University have demonstrated that spider webs, nature's intricate traps, can serve as potent catchers of environmental DNA, opening new avenues for non-invasive wildlife population monitoring.

Unraveling the Web of Environmental DNA

Environmental DNA (eDNA) comprises genetic material shed by organisms as they interact with their environments. Spider webs, it seems, are adept at capturing these DNA traces, which can include skin flakes, hair, dust, and insect remains. The analysis of 49 spider webs from two locations in Western Australia has yielded nearly 2.5 million DNA sequences, identifying a plethora of vertebrate species.

A Novel Method for Wildlife Surveying

This innovative technique is particularly valuable for tracking threatened species and invasive predators such as foxes and cane toads. The research was inspired by the observation of a giant golden orb spider's web by Professor Morten Allentoft and spearheaded by PhD candidate Joshua Newton. Their findings indicate that spider webs trap eDNA both directly from airborne particles and indirectly via insects that have interacted with other animals.

Testing the Webbed Approach

This method has undergone rigorous testing across diverse locations, including Perth's hills and the Karakamia wildlife sanctuary. Notably, a trial within Perth Zoo resulted in the detection of giraffe and rhinoceros DNA, underscoring the method's broad potential applications. The research findings, which have profound implications for understanding biodiversity and ecological monitoring, have been published in the peer-reviewed journal iScience.