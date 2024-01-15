Søren Solkær: Capturing the Ephemeral Dance of Starling Murmurations

From the lens of famed photographer Søren Solkær, the dance of starling murmurations—referred to as the ‘black sun’ in his native Danish—paints an evocative portrait of nature’s grand spectacle. As a child, Solkær was first enthralled by this phenomenon, where large flocks of starlings form dynamic patterns in the sky. Years later, after a successful career memorializing rockstars through his portraiture, a 2017 retrospective of his work inspired Solkær to return to his childhood fascination.

Tracing the Murmurations

Solkær embarked on a journey across Europe, tracing the migration routes of starlings from Denmark to Italy. His lens captured the ephemeral nature of these bird formations as they twist and swirl into unique shapes. Sometimes a response to predators like peregrine falcons, at other times a part of their migratory behavior, these formations are fleeting, elusive, and breathtakingly beautiful.

‘Starling’: A Photobook Tribute

The result of Solkær’s pursuit is ‘Starling,’ a photobook that not only showcases these magnificent migrations but also serves as a testament to his hope for fostering a deeper appreciation for nature. His work, however, does more than just awe the viewer—it tells a story of a species in decline.

Conservation Through a Lens

In the UK, starlings are a threatened species. Solkær’s photography underscores this decline, subtly urging the viewer to consider the importance of preserving the natural environment. In collaboration with the University of Copenhagen, Solkær has also produced detailed microscopic images of starling feathers, revealing intricate patterns that echo the larger formations seen in the sky.

While Solkær’s present work explores conservation photography—including projects on rare dragon blood trees and the relationship between spirituality and nature in Bhutan—he remains drawn to starlings. This fascination hints at the promise of more to come from his exploration of these remarkable birds.