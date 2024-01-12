en English
Wildlife

Shark Deaths Rise Globally Despite Surge in Protective Measures

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:42 am EST


In the face of rapidly expanding protective measures, global shark deaths attributable to fishing activities have alarmingly surged, a recent study discloses. According to the research, an estimated 80 million sharks were killed across the globe in 2019, a stark rise from the 76 million reported in 2012. These figures are particularly distressing considering the fact that a significant portion of these deaths involved species teetering on the brink of extinction.

Regulations and their Impact

Over the past several years, a tenfold increase in laws aimed at halting the devastating practice of shark finning has been observed. However, these regulations have seemingly fallen short of their intended effect. Shark finning involves the brutal removal of a shark’s dorsal fin, often while the creature is still alive, and is primarily driven by the demand for shark fin soup – a luxury item coveted in certain cultures.

Notable Measures and Persistent Challenges

In a notable step against this gruesome act, the United Kingdom has imposed a ban on the import and export of shark fins in the previous year. Despite such measures, the overall killing and sale of sharks, sometimes disguised as unidentified meat, persists. The study’s worrying findings underscore the urgent need for intensified global efforts to protect these vulnerable marine creatures from further harm.

Unveiling the Bitter Truth

The research, published in the reputable journal Science, throws light on the alarming reality of shark deaths and the looming threat to their survival. It challenges us to confront the bitter truth that despite our best efforts, we are yet to curb the relentless assault on these magnificent creatures. The study serves as a stark reminder of the urgency of bolstering protective measures and ensuring their effective enforcement, for the sake of preserving our planet’s delicate marine biodiversity.


author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

